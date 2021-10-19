Watch: Julio Jones tip-toes, takes incredible catch off Bills safety's helmet

Julio Jones marked his return from injury by quickly reminding everyone how great a wide receiver he is.

During the second quarter of the Titans' game against the Buffalo Bills, Julio made a miraculous tip-toe grab along the sideline in a play where he was interfered with by Bills safety Micah Hyde while the ball was up in the air.

It was a free play, as the Bills had committed an offside penalty, and Tannehill knew he could take a shot down the field without risking a turnover. The ball bounced off Buffalo safety Micah Hyde's helmet and then Jones made an acrobatic effort to catch the ball without stepping out of bounds.

The catch was reminiscent of the greatest catch of Jones' career: the tip-toe, full-extension grab in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. The catch didn't matter in the end, as the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones remains an elite receiver with the Tennessee Titans

Julio may have joined the Titans only in June after spending ten seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but he is still an elite player even at 32 years old.

Jones had already amassed over 200 receiving yards in just two and a half games with his new team before suffering a hamstring injury. More importantly, he was an integral part of the Titans' upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, when he had six catches for 140 yards.

Paired with A.J. Brown, Julio is nearly unstoppable. He can win routes with his athleticism, create separation with his route running, and even make contested catches look easy.

The Titans have had problems on offense this season after former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith left the team to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, Julio's former team. Tennessee had only two passing plays of over 30 yards during the first five weeks. Jones' return from injury should help fix those problems.

