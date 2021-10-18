Is Julio Jones playing tonight against Bills?

The Tennessee Titans enjoyed one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones. With Jones, the Titans were hoping to complete their offense that was already solid with AJ Brown and Derrick Henry.

Unfortunately, Jones has only played in three of the Titans' five games and has had only one performance reminiscent of his time with the Atlanta Falcons.

With arguably the Titans' toughest game on schedule now on their doorstep, the team will need all hands on deck. Will Julio Jones be available to play after missing the last two weeks?

The Titans' top seed hopes could rest in the balance.

Titans jonesing for Jones: Will Julio Jones play tonight?

Julio Jones is not listed on the Titans' injury report, according to CBS Sports. The Titans appear to be out of the woods with the ex-Falcons player and he should be ready to play on Monday Night Football.

With Jones now ready, the Titans will be in a much better position to push the ball down the field and spread the Bills' defense.

The Titans will need a robust vertical element to quickly strike back against the Bills, who have the 6th-ranked offense in the NFL at the time of writing. The Titans' 23rd-ranked defense will not be able to hold back the Bills for long.

Additionally, with the Bills currently owning the NFL's top spot on the defensive leaderboard, the Titans' offense will be tested.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet This is a good sign for the #Titans : WRs AJ Brown and Julio Jones, both dealing with hamstring injuries, were full participants in practice. So was pass-rusher Bud Dupree. This is a good sign for the #Titans: WRs AJ Brown and Julio Jones, both dealing with hamstring injuries, were full participants in practice. So was pass-rusher Bud Dupree.

Even though Julio Jones is slated to play, his teammate AJ Brown's availability is on skates. Brown is dealing with an illness and is questionable for the game. He fully participated in practice on Saturday, but is still listed as questionable.

Titans fans are hoping that head coach Mike Vrabel is drawing from his Patriots roots and attempting to confuse the Bills during the leadup to the game.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Bill Belichick is famous for listing important players as questionable or milking their injuries in the leadup to big games. As Vrabel spent a sizable amount of time with the Patriots throughout his career, this could be a trick that he picked up and decided to use against the Bills.

Needless to say, the Titans will need to pull out all the stops against the hottest team in football.

