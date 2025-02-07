WATCH: Justin Jefferson couldn’t keep his hands off the Lombardi at Super Bowl LIX

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was all hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy during his Friday interview with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show. The star wideout and his team were eliminated by the LA Rams in the wild-card round with a 9-27 loss at SoFi Stadium, ending their chances to play Super Bowl LIX.

An excerpt of his chat with Adams shows the player asking the host whether he could touch the trophy. After being given the green light, he made the most of the opportunity and slowly touched the trophy.

"I need the good JUJU. I need the big JUJU. Maybe I'll be there next year," Jefferson said.

Then, when Kay Adams asked who would win the first Lombardi between him and Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson was confident in his response.

"Of course I'm gonna say me. I'll always say me, but I feel like with Joe and Ja'Marr [Chase] being on the same team, I feel like that's my raise, that's my argument right there, that I can say I have the championship before they got it."

The closest the Vikings have come to the Super Bowl in the last 20 years was an NFC championship game in 2017 (three years before Justin Jefferson was drafted). In that game, the Philadelphia Eagles comfortably won 38-7, the week after Stefon Diggs eliminated the New Orleans Saints with a last-second touchdown reception.

Before that, Minnesota played in the 2009 conference championship against the eventual champions of that season, the Saints. During Jefferson's two playoff appearances, the New York Giants and LA Rams crushed his hopes of making it to the Super Bowl. He seems confident in his team's chances to play in the big game.

Justin Jefferson praises HC Kevin O'Connell after Coach of the Year win

After missing the postseason in 2023, Kevin O'Connell took the Vikings back to the playoff while reviving Sam Darnold's career and leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. Justin Jefferson had high praise for the tactician, explaining his favorite part of being coached by KO.

"I mean, just his ability to connect with the players, his joy for the game. He always wants to win, that's what I love," Jefferson said.

The Vikings have questions to answer this offseason, especially regarding Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy. However, they are ready to improve last season's performance and reach the big game.

