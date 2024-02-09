WATCH: Kirk Cousins and Cameron Jordan go viral with stunning dance performance at NFL Honors 2024

Kirk Cousins and Cameron Jordan are two of the better performers on the football field. Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler who has completed 66.9 percent of his passes and tallied 270 touchdowns. Jordan is a three-time All-Pro defensive end who generated double-digit sacks in six seasons.

But when they took the stage at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, they showed off their dancing chops to those in attendance during the 13th NFL Honors.

The segment started when Jordan read the introductory spiel for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Then, the stage lights went out, to everyone’s disbelief. Little did everyone know that it was a part of the show.

The music blared before the cast from Magic Mike Live joined them on stage. As elite competitors, Cameron Jordan and Kirk Cousins jived with the beat.

After their dance performance, they acted like nothing happened, and the stage lights returned. They went on to award Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

The former Alabama standout got the recognition over Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Carter, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devin Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner.

Where will Kirk Cousins play next season?

While Cameron Jordan is under contract with the New Orleans Saints until 2025, Kirk Cousins will be a free agent once the 2024 league year starts on March 13.

While his dance routine provided a light moment during the 13th NFL Honors, teams wanting to sign him see it as a good indication that he has recovered from a season-ending Achilles injury.

While Cousins played only eight games for the Minnesota Vikings this season, he posted impressive stats of 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns. He completed 69.5 percent of his throws and had only five interceptions.

But with the quarterback market surging, Cousins’ services won’t come cheap. He will command an annual salary of over the $35 million he signed during the 2022 offseason.

Spotrac revealed that Cousins earned a $10 million base salary this season. However, he counted $20.25 million against the cap because of the $6.25 million from his signing bonus and $4 million from his restructured contract.

Kirk Cousins will gain much interest once the 2024 offseason starts, especially from teams which are seeking an upgrade at quarterback but are not in a position to select one of the top prospects during the 2024 NFL draft.