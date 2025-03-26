San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is enjoying his offseason with his wife, Kristin. The couple has been traveling for weeks, with their latest destination being Iceland. Kristin shared more photos from their trip on Instagram on Monday.

“Iceland, you will always be one of our favorites ❄️🏔️✨ Swipe for when Krisoff meets Game of Thrones 🤣 also a HUGE shoutout to @shelbyraylamon @safariscapes for planning the most epic trip ever!! The most seamless process ever, and now I don’t know how I ever traveled without you!” Kristin captioned the post.

Kristin later shared the post on her IG story and called it "The best trip ever." In another story, she wrote:

“When Krisoff meets Game of Thrones.”

Kristin Juszczyk's IG story trip to Iceland

The couple engaged in various fun activities, including mountain climbing and swimming in a hot spring. They also visited Gljúfrabúi Waterfall in South Iceland.

They explored a 275-meter-high tuff mountain, Mount Pétursey, as well as Mýrdalsjökull Glacier and the Katla Ice Cave, known for its gray ash-like interior.

Kristin also shared a picture of Kyle dressed in a Viking outfit and holding an axe, reminiscing about characters from the iconic Netflix series Game of Thrones.

She shared more pictures on her IG story from their trip to Iceland last week. In one of the pictures, she announced that they were on a food tour as the couple tried local cuisines and drinks at Old Iceland Restaurant.

Kristin also shared a clip on TikTok, recording from the top of a cliff while watching the rainbow.

“Iceland—You are the most beautiful,” Kristin wrote.

Kristina and Kyle Juszczyk enjoy cold weather in Montana with friends

Kristin and Kyle recently returned from a group vacation at Lone Mountain Ranch, enjoying the cold weather in Montana. Kristin was accompanied by Claire Kittle, Sarah Taylor, Stephanie Toilolo, Liz Jones, Petratis Reed and Camille Kennard.

Kristin participated in various activities, including mountain biking and skiing.

