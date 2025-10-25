WATCH: Madison Beer takes notice of LeBron James-Justin Herbert's iconic gesture during courtside date night at Lakers game

LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert paid a special visit to the LA Lakers on Friday night. The playmaker was joined by his girlfriend, Madison Beer. The couple stole the spotlight and were shown sitting together on camera.Herbert, fresh off a dominant 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, was greeted by four-time NBA champion LeBron James.A clip shared on X/Twitter on Friday showed the Lakers superstar approaching Herbert. They shook hands while James said a couple of words to Herbert. Then a staffer approached the quarterback and shook his hand, too, while Beer remained sitting next to him.After many years of struggles and being considered the little brother in Los Angeles, the Chargers are making noise this season. Justin Herbert and Co. have played at a solid level in Jim Harbaugh's second season, boasting a 5-3 record, ranking second in the AFC West behind the Denver Broncos (5-2).Herbert has gone 201 of 296 for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions.The Lakers bounced back after losing 119-109 to the Golden State Warriors in the season opener. They hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena, beating Anthony Edwards and Co. 128-110.While James was inactive due to an injury, Luka Doncic took over the game and dropped 49 points (14 of 23), grabbed 11 rebounds and dished eight assists while turning the ball over just three times.The Lakers will travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Sunday, hoping to get over the .500 mark against a known face, Russell Westbrook.Justin Herbert put up a show against the Minnesota Vikings before watching Lakers game with Madison BeerThe LA Chargers got back to winning ways on Thursday after Justin Herbert led the team to a comfortable win against Carson Wentz and the Vikings. Herbert went 18 of 25 for 227 yards and three touchdowns against one interception and two sacks. Additionally, he recorded 62 yards on seven carries.The Chargers improved to 5-3 and remain in the race to win the division. The Broncos are playing at a high level and the Kansas City Chiefs woke up after a rocky start to the season.Herbert and Co. have work to do to win the AFC West, and these wins will help them get closer to the goal. They will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, which can be an easy chance to improve to 6-3.