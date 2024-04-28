WATCH: Malik Nabers hilariously mispronounces Daniel Jones' name during Giants press conference

The Malik Nabers era with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants is off to an underwhelming start. The LSU wide receiver was the team's first-round selection to solidify a wide receiver group that has largely been missing firepower.

In his post-draft press conference, the wide receiver was asked about getting to play with his new quarterback. Hilariously, Nabers stumbled over the name and mispronounced it while also remaining extremely monotone.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, I actually did talk to Janiel Dones," Nabers said. "He was just like, 'You know I'm happy that you're here. We're going to hit the ground running.'

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"He's going to learn about me, I'm going to learn about him. We're going to get together... I'll wait till I get here to see about all that [how Jones is as a QB]."

Before the draft, he also mentioned Jones and a potential other QB partner. He could have gone fifth to the Los Angeles Chargers or sixth to the Giants; he mentioned playing with Justin Herbert specifically.

As for the Giants, he said they would "figure out" the QB situation there with Jones and mentioned landing with LA, but the Chargers opted for Joe Alt instead. That left Nabers in New York.

Malik Nabers infuses NYG WR room with talent

There has been an overall lack of pass-catching in the New York Giants locker room over the years. They did draft Wandale Robinson and bring in Darren Waller, but neither move has paid the dividends they'd hoped.

Malik Nabers went to the New York Giants

Thus, the 2024 NFL Draft being deep at wide receiver was a blessing for them. While they were never going to land Marvin Harrison Jr., a generational prospect at the position, they did get someone who otherwise would've been number one in this class.

Nabers led the NCAA with 17 touchdown catches last season and was a brilliant playmaker. The Giants have needed that for the entirety of Daniel Jones' career, so Nabers is an important pick, whether he likes it or not.