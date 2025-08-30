WATCH: Micah Parsons' brother Terrence shows inside of Packers facility after star pass rusher's $188,000,000 deal

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027) and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. After the trade, the Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., who has been vocal about his brother's contract standoff with the Cowboys, shared a video on X from inside the Packers facility on Saturday. The video shows a screen displaying the message:&quot;Welcome to Green Bay, Micah Parsons.&quot;Parsons' deal has roughly $120 million that is fully guaranteed at signing, along with reported total guarantees reaching $136 million. The contract includes a $44 million signing bonus, $62 million guaranteed in year one, $100 million by year two and $141 million by year three.Parsons’s base salary remains modest in the early years, fully guaranteed $1.17 million in 2025 before escalating to over $40 million in 2028 and $43.55 million in 2029.Before the trade and signing, a prolonged contract standoff between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys took place and intensified into the summer of 2025. Dallas owner Jerry Jones initiated talks in March, but Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta, wasn’t included. Parsons officially requested a trade on August 1.&quot;A blessing and a challenge&quot;: Micah Parsons on Green Bay MoveMicah Parsons spoke candidly at his Green Bay introduction. He called the last four months the hardest four months of his life. On Friday, after arriving at Green Day, he saw the Hall of Fame displays.&quot;I looked on that wall and I saw Brett Favre, I saw Reggie [White], I saw all those legends, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to be there,'&quot; he told the press.Parsons also reflected on comparisons with legendary Reggie White.&quot;I just looked at him like somebody who won. I think I can do that, too. I think I can do anything I put my mind to,&quot; he said.With a groundbreaking deal, expectations are high in Green Bay.&quot;I’d be a fool to not think there isn’t expectations or pressure in the position I’m stepping into,&quot; he said regarding the expectations. &quot;But then again, that’s a blessing in itself. That means they believed in me that much.&quot;General manager Brian Gutekunst said the deal's framework was in place days earlier, but he admitted he doubted Parsons would actually become available.