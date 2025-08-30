  • home icon
  WATCH: Micah Parsons' brother Terrence shows inside of Packers facility after star pass rusher's $188,000,000 deal

WATCH: Micah Parsons' brother Terrence shows inside of Packers facility after star pass rusher's $188,000,000 deal

By Nishant
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:28 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027) and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. After the trade, the Packers signed Parsons to a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., who has been vocal about his brother's contract standoff with the Cowboys, shared a video on X from inside the Packers facility on Saturday. The video shows a screen displaying the message:

"Welcome to Green Bay, Micah Parsons."
Parsons' deal has roughly $120 million that is fully guaranteed at signing, along with reported total guarantees reaching $136 million. The contract includes a $44 million signing bonus, $62 million guaranteed in year one, $100 million by year two and $141 million by year three.

Parsons’s base salary remains modest in the early years, fully guaranteed $1.17 million in 2025 before escalating to over $40 million in 2028 and $43.55 million in 2029.

Before the trade and signing, a prolonged contract standoff between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys took place and intensified into the summer of 2025. Dallas owner Jerry Jones initiated talks in March, but Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta, wasn’t included. Parsons officially requested a trade on August 1.

"A blessing and a challenge": Micah Parsons on Green Bay Move

Micah Parsons spoke candidly at his Green Bay introduction. He called the last four months the hardest four months of his life. On Friday, after arriving at Green Day, he saw the Hall of Fame displays.

"I looked on that wall and I saw Brett Favre, I saw Reggie [White], I saw all those legends, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to be there,'" he told the press.
Parsons also reflected on comparisons with legendary Reggie White.

"I just looked at him like somebody who won. I think I can do that, too. I think I can do anything I put my mind to," he said.

With a groundbreaking deal, expectations are high in Green Bay.

"I’d be a fool to not think there isn’t expectations or pressure in the position I’m stepping into," he said regarding the expectations. "But then again, that’s a blessing in itself. That means they believed in me that much."

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the deal's framework was in place days earlier, but he admitted he doubted Parsons would actually become available.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Krutik Jain
