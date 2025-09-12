WATCH: Micah Parsons enjoys Jerry Jones being roasted by Packers fans with large chants after 27-18 win over Commanders

Micah Parsons may be wearing green and gold now, but the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to ship him out still fuels his fire. The two-time All-Pro pass rusher has already made his presence felt in Green Bay, helping the Packers to a 2-0 start.Thursday night’s 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders looked even more one-sided than the scoreline suggests, and Lambeau Field made sure to rub a little extra salt in Dallas’ wound.As the final seconds ticked away, Packers fans shouted loudly, “Thank you, Jerry,” mocking Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for letting Parsons go. The 26-year-old linebacker didn’t just hear the crowd; he enjoyed every second of the trolling aimed at his former boss. Have a look:It was a moment that screamed tabloid drama. A superstar thriving while his old team is left to explain a trade that still makes no sense. Parsons left Dallas after four seasons, including four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods.Yet the Cowboys balked at giving him the long-term extension he wanted, instead dealing him for two future first-round picks and veteran lineman Kenny Clark.“There's nothing more motivating than when you find out that people you love don't truly believe in you,” Parsons told Amazon Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung.That chip on his shoulder is already showing on the field as Parsons has recorded a sack in his first two games as a Packer.Also read: Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy opens up about Micah Parsons' immediate impact on Green Bay's defenseMicah Parsons was key in Packers' win over CommandersThe Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start, and Micah Parsons is already proving he’s worth every bit of the blockbuster trade that brought him to Lambeau. The 27-18 win over the Commanders showed exactly why the Packers pushed their chips all in on the two-time All-Pro.Parsons was a nightmare for Washington’s offensive line. The defensive end absorbed double teams, at one point even a triple team, recording a half-sack and delivering three quarterback hits.That relentless pressure helped the Packers’ defense rack up 12 total hits on quarterback Jayden Daniels. Parsons also drew an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty and likely forced a key false start.Even when he was held on the shared sack with Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay declined the flag, happy to take the damage. For a Packers team looking to reassert itself as a legitimate NFC threat, Parsons is proving to be the ultimate game-changer.Also read: &quot;Don’t see anybody outrunning me&quot;: Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Jayden Daniels in TNF clash