  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Micah Parsons enjoys Jerry Jones being roasted by Packers fans with large chants after 27-18 win over Commanders

WATCH: Micah Parsons enjoys Jerry Jones being roasted by Packers fans with large chants after 27-18 win over Commanders

By Prasen
Modified Sep 12, 2025 06:11 GMT
Micah Parsons enjoys Jerry Jones being roasted by Packers fans with large chants after 27-18 win over Commanders
Micah Parsons enjoys Jerry Jones being roasted by Packers fans with large chants after 27-18 win over Commanders [Source: IMAGN]

Micah Parsons may be wearing green and gold now, but the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to ship him out still fuels his fire. The two-time All-Pro pass rusher has already made his presence felt in Green Bay, helping the Packers to a 2-0 start.

Ad

Thursday night’s 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders looked even more one-sided than the scoreline suggests, and Lambeau Field made sure to rub a little extra salt in Dallas’ wound.

As the final seconds ticked away, Packers fans shouted loudly, “Thank you, Jerry,” mocking Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for letting Parsons go. The 26-year-old linebacker didn’t just hear the crowd; he enjoyed every second of the trolling aimed at his former boss. Have a look:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was a moment that screamed tabloid drama. A superstar thriving while his old team is left to explain a trade that still makes no sense. Parsons left Dallas after four seasons, including four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods.

Yet the Cowboys balked at giving him the long-term extension he wanted, instead dealing him for two future first-round picks and veteran lineman Kenny Clark.

“There's nothing more motivating than when you find out that people you love don't truly believe in you,” Parsons told Amazon Prime Video’s Kaylee Hartung.
Ad
Ad

That chip on his shoulder is already showing on the field as Parsons has recorded a sack in his first two games as a Packer.

Also read: Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy opens up about Micah Parsons' immediate impact on Green Bay's defense

Micah Parsons was key in Packers' win over Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are off to a 2-0 start, and Micah Parsons is already proving he’s worth every bit of the blockbuster trade that brought him to Lambeau. The 27-18 win over the Commanders showed exactly why the Packers pushed their chips all in on the two-time All-Pro.

Ad

Parsons was a nightmare for Washington’s offensive line. The defensive end absorbed double teams, at one point even a triple team, recording a half-sack and delivering three quarterback hits.

That relentless pressure helped the Packers’ defense rack up 12 total hits on quarterback Jayden Daniels. Parsons also drew an illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty and likely forced a key false start.

Even when he was held on the shared sack with Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay declined the flag, happy to take the damage. For a Packers team looking to reassert itself as a legitimate NFC threat, Parsons is proving to be the ultimate game-changer.

Also read: "Don’t see anybody outrunning me": Micah Parsons makes feelings known on facing Jayden Daniels in TNF clash

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications