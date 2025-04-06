WATCH: Micah Parsons' wholesome fanboy moment with MLB legends Reggie Jackson and Johnny Bench

CSA Shows shared a clip on Instagram on Saturday featuring Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons being a fanboy while getting his baseball bat signed by MLB legends Reggie Jackson and Johnny Bench. The clip showed Parsons, dressed in a black jacket and a beanie, carrying his bat to Jackson.

Ad

The text in the video read:

“Micah Parsons had to get a Reggie Jackson and Johnny Bench autograph before leaving.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The clip was captured at an autograph appearance event by ‘Crave the Auto’ that was conducted in Chantilly, VA, on Saturday. The event was priced at $20 for adults but free for kids under the age of 10. It featured guests from the past and present of football and baseball.

Some of the big names on the guest list from baseball included Johnny Bench, Reggie Jackson, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Brian Jordan and Patrick Mahomes Sr. Besides them, many football stars were also invited to the event, such as Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Shannon Sharpe, Xavier Worthy and Micah Parsons.

Ad

Excited by the moment, Parsons also clicked a photo with Mr. October of the Yankees, which was later shared on X by both stars from their respective accounts. Jackson wrote,

“@MicahhParsons11 !! Great Player! Good players talk about themselves, other people talk about great players.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parsons later reposted the tweet and wrote,

"Blessed to be with some legends today!”

Micah Parsons mocked for his claim about playing in MLB

Micah Parsons’ appreciation for baseball was well documented when he made some bold claims with Bleacher Report in June last year. When asked how he would fare if he played in 162 MLB games, five at-bats every game, Parsons responded that he could hit an average of 0.200.

Ad

When the interviewer informed Parsons that Dodgers star Mookie Betts hit 0.307 in 2023, he responded,

“That’s what I’m saying. I think I could be about .180 to .200.”

His response shocked many, including Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud, who called it, “delusion at its finest.” Dodgers star pitcher Tyler Glasnow dismissed Parsons’ claims as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.