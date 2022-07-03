WATCH: Pat McAfee gets viciously attacked on WWE pay-per-view 

SummerSlam is one of the biggest wrestling events in the world, and former NFL punter Pat McAfee will be headlining. He has been going back and forth with Happy Corbin and building a bit of a rivalry. The former punter, who routinely does commentary for WWE, had even called out Corbin on broadcasts.

Corbin was issued a challenge by McAfee for the upcoming SummerSlam event later this month. Before deciding whether or not to accept the challenge, Corbin let McAfee know who he was messing with on pay-per-view.

McAfee and his co-host were discussing what had just transpired during the event when Corbin snuck up behind him from the crowd. Corbin immediately grabbed the commentator, dragging him into the crowd with him.

He brutally attacked the former NFL player on the ground there for everyone to see. He then visciously threw his newfound rival back over the wall and picked him back up, delivering blow after brutal blow.

Corbin tossed the announcer around a few more times before delivering a final, viscious blow. The other announcers couldn't believe their eyes and kept asking him what he was doing.

Corbin knelt over the coughing and beaten McAfee and screamed:

"Hey, Pat! Challenge accepted!"

The two will have an official WWE match on July 30 for SummerSlam, which will also include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

Pat McAfee's career

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

The West Virginia punter was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft. He went on to handle nearly all kicking duties for the Colts en route to a Super Bowl appearance and the NFL All-Rookie Team.

The kicker went on to handle the punting duties for eight seasons, all with the Colts. He's perhaps best known for brutal hits on a punt returners all throughout his career.

The former Colts kicker called it quits after just eight seasons, citing knee surgery and a dying relationship with the general manager Ryan Grigson. The punter went on to join Barstool Sports and has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most prominent content creators and NFL media members right now.

His podcast currently has a 4.9 star rating on Chartable. On Apple podcast charts, the show currently sits at 10th for all sports podcasts in the United States. It is 140th for all podcasts.

Despite retiring from the NFL at a relatively young age, the former punter has made quite a name for himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far