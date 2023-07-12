WATCH: Patrick Mahomes seen yelling at his dogs while wife Brittany discusses Chiefs QB’s hatred for photos in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback'

The first episode of the NFL's 'Quarterback' documentary on Netflix has aired with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes front and center.

While many thought the episode would showcase some of Mahomes' football talents, it also showed his human side.

In the episode, his wife, Brittany, talks about how Mahomes isn't the biggest fan of having his picture taken or posing for photos. While Brittany is talking, we can hear a voice out in the backyard yelling, and it turns out to be Mahomes'.

He was yelling at his dogs who clearly weren't behaving and the cameras caught the whole thing in what was a light-hearted moment on the show.

Watch it below.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes is like the rest of us, he hates taking photos and can get angry at his dogs when they do crazy shit

For some, professional athletes are out of this world and aren't human with the way we look at them. But in Patrick Mahomes' case, we saw just how like the rest of us he really is.

The documentary follows along other quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, in how they go about their daily lives during the NFL season. The first episode with Mahomes is a great glimpse into their lives.

Patrick Mahomes on the hunt for Super Bowl No. 3

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The filming of 'Quarterback' no doubt ended well for Mahomes as his Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl. Attention turns to repeating as champs.

It's something that no team has done since the New England Patriots nearly 20 years ago, but the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes, will give themselves a great shot.

Of course, the AFC is now a stacked conference with the Bills, Bengals, Jets, Ravens, Dolphins, and potentially the Broncos, Chargers, and Jaguars all in for the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

But nevertheless, having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and the weapons at his disposal, along with Andy Reid as head coach, it would take a brave person to bet against them going into the 2023 season.

Just who will make it to the NFL's penultimate game is anyone's guess, but right now that is likely the furthest thing from people's minds. Instead, getting a better understanding of players via 'Quarterback' instead makes for better viewing.

