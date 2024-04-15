WATCH: Rob Gronkowski throws epic first pitch at Red Sox game

Rob Gronkowski has remained a popular figure in sports media despite retiring from the NFL two years ago. His entertaining personality has earned him plenty of opportunities beyond the football field.

One of his most recent appearances included throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on April 15th. This wasn't the first time he was asked to do so, but this time around, he had some fun with it. He added his signature Gronk style to make for an epic pitch.

Rather than tossing the pitch to the catcher at home plate, as most ceremonial first-pitches would go, Rob Gronkowski spiked the baseball in front of the pitchers' mound. The crowd instantly cheered him on, recognizing his signature spike from his legendary career with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski often spiked the football with authority when he scored a touchdown or made a big play. This was a callback to his iconic celebration.

April 15th was a busy day for Gronkowski in the Boston area, as he helped the city celebrate Patriots Day. The holiday includes an early start for a Red Sox game as well as the annual Boston Marathon. The legendary tight end threw out the first pitch of the baseball game and was named the grand marshal for the race.

Rob Gronkowski unretirement rumors

Ever since he retired for the second time in 2022, rumors have always circulated about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski returning again. He declined to join Tom Brady for his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has consistently claimed that he has no plans of coming back to football. Despite his insistence, rumors of his return have recently resurfaced.

Tom Brady recently shocked the NFL world when he said on the Deep Cut podcast that he isn't necessarily opposed to making another return to the NFL. Whenever the possibility of Brady playing football again comes up, it is often paired with the rumor that Rob Gronkowski will come with him.

Gronkowski initially retired from the New England Patriots but later returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play alongside Brady.

It's unknown how serious Brady was about perhaps unretiring again, but if he does, some supporters believe he'll persuade Gronkowski to join him once more. For the time being, all of this is supposition, but keep in mind that Brady initiated the situation.

