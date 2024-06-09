WATCH: Russell Wilson coaches Damar Hamlin from the sidelines to win celebrity basketball game vs Aaron Donald

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • WATCH: Russell Wilson coaches Damar Hamlin from the sidelines to win celebrity basketball game vs Aaron Donald

WATCH: Russell Wilson coaches Damar Hamlin from the sidelines to win celebrity basketball game vs Aaron Donald

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 09, 2024 18:04 GMT
Russell Wilson reacts to Damar Hamlin defeating Aaron Donald in celebrity game
Russell Wilson reacts to Damar Hamlin defeating Aaron Donald in celebrity game

Russell Wilson is continuing to endear himself to his new home of Pittsburgh. And he has met some old rivals along the way.

On Saturday night, the Steelers quarterback was among a slew of football players at "Damar Hamlin's Celebrity Game" at North Allegheny High School in the suburb of Wexford. The namesake Buffalo Bills safety, who notoriously collapsed during a 2022-23 regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals, hit a buzzer-beating three to lift his team to a 120-117 win over a squad led by former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald:

also-read-trending Trending

For further context, both defensive players grew up in the Pittsburgh area and attended the city's namesake university.

Russell Wilson playing mentor to Justin Fields

Much doubt has been raised about the Russell Wilson-Justin Fields dynamic at the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the former Chicago Bear noting that there was no favoritism shown in the fight to be no. 1:

"I'm definitely competing, Russ knows that. We're competing against each other every day. I definitely don't have the mindset of me just sitting all year, so I'm coming in every day, giving it all I got and pushing him to be his best and he's pushing me to be my best each and every day."

But at the same time, he also acknowledged Russell Wilson's very invaluable veteran mentorship:

"It's been great. Just learning from him every day ... the way he acts around his teammates. He's been a great teammate to me, a great mentor to me. It's awesome to have a guy like Russell in the room, and me get to learn from him and kind of pick his brain on some stuff for sure."

Meanwhile, CBS's Tyler Sullivan wrote that the competition between the two will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2024-25 season:

"Given his age, Fields has the better long-term upside. If he outright wins the job, it will be interesting to see if Wilson would stick around as the backup or possibly part ways with the organization to seek out a starting job elsewhere."

The team's summer camp begins on July 25 and ends on August 14. Preseason begins on August 9 against the Houston Texans.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी