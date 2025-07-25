[WATCH] Russell Wilson shares heartwarming throwback for son Win's 5th birthday

Quarterback Russell Wilson started his first week of training camp with the New York Giants this week. He took time on Thursday to send a special message to his son, Win, on his fifth birthday.The quarterback has often shared family moments from special occasions throughout the years. In the caption, Wilson shared how Win is a gift to their family and watching him grow and learn is so special:&quot;Happy Birthday, Win!!! 🎉 Watching you grow is one of the greatest blessings of our life. You light up every room with your joy, curiosity, and big heart. You’re a true gift from God, and we thank Him every day for you. Keep dreaming big, lil’ man. 🙏🏾 We love you so much!!! ❤️ @ciara.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWin Wilson is one of four children that Russell Wilson shares with his wife, Ciara. The couple also has son Future, the quarterback's stepson, and daughters Sienna and Amora.Russell Wilson and wife Ciara spent date night at the ESPYsRussell Wilson and Ciara took the opportunity to use a trip to the ESPY Awards as a date night. In a post on Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a glimpse of their arrival on the red carpet at the awards ceremony. Wilson chose a blue suede jacket that he paired with black pants. Ciara chose a tan gown that featured rhinestones for an extra shine.In the post, Wilson shared a photo of Ciara on stage as she presented the Jimmy V Perseverance Award to Penn State University's Women's Volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. He captioned it:&quot;Night at the #ESPYS with my baby @ciara ❤️‍🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe quarterback is adjusting to a new offense with the New York Giants. Heading into his 14th season in the National Football League, Wilson is playing for his fourth team, his third since 2022.In 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Wilson had a 63.7 completion percentage while throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson now looks to help a New York Giants team that struggled last season with a 3-14 record.