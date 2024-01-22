WATCH: Shirtless Jason Kelce wins hearts at Chiefs-Bills clash in adorable interaction with Taylor Swift fan

Jason Kelce found himself shirtless while watching the Chiefs and the Bills face of in the playoffs. He was there in support of his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in a suite. The All-Pro offensive lineman found himself among the fans at Highmark Stadium after the game.

In his many interactions with the crowd, one stood out the most. Kelce, the father of three daughters, exited the suite to take photos with two young girls as the crowd cheered on. He even went a step further, as he picked up one so they could see Taylor Swift, who was also at the game.

Jason Kelce was all-in when it came to supporting his brother Travis. The broadcast caught Jason celebrating after Travis caught a wide open touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Jason shared a message from his mom, Donna Kelce, about his daughter Ellie saying he saw his dad's b**bs. It was clear that the older Kelce brother loved being there with Swift, mom, dad Ed and his wife Kylie Kelce. Even better, Travis and the Chiefs won by a 27-24 score over the Bills.

Why Jason Kelce was able to attend the Chiefs-Bills game

His appearance came as no surprise to many fans as he hinted at it after the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month. Rumors began that Jason Kelce was set to call it a career.

He addressed the retirement rumors on the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with Jason, as the emotion was visibly seen:

"I don't know what next year is going to look like with the team, coaches, players. I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media."

The elder Kelce has spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles, starting 193 games over 13 seasons and winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2018. Last February, he and Travis made history as the first brothers to play against one another in a Super Bowl. It was dubbed the "Kelce Bowl" when Kansas City faced Philadelphia.

Jasob did not mention if he would play in his 14th NFL season, as he will likely make a decision on his future this offeseason.