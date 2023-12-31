WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in style rocking Chiefs varsity jacket to spend NYE watching Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to begin the New Year on a special note. The new power couple has been the talk of the town in 2023, surprising everyone with their appearance at Kansas City Chiefs games.

They continued to make public appearances, with the Chiefs star also attending the singer's Eras Tour concert. Swifties increased their interest in the NFL, as Swift's gameday fits and appearances are going viral on a weekly basis.

With the Chiefs facing the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 17, Taylor Swift showed up at the Arrowhead Stadium in another stellar outfit.

Sporting a simple black outfit underneath, Taylor Swift's showstopper was a beige-colored Chiefs varsity jacket. The Chiefs logo is present both at the front and at the back, making sure to bring in some color to Swift's simple look.

Taylor Swift's KC jacket might have been inspired from Travis Kelce

The Chiefs tight end was also seen wearing a similar varsity jacket earlier. Here's a look:

Swift has been sporting multiple cool Chiefs gear throughout the season, including a few vintage ones she purchased in bulk.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift's impact often caused her look to go viral, ultimately selling out the clothes she wore.

Earlier, a Kansas City store that received Swift's $1200 order almost wrote it off as a fraud case.

"It was a larger dollar amount than we typically get, and there was a medium alert on it, so our online manager did some digging," the store's manager said.

They were able to connect the dots, realizing it could be the "Blank Space" singer:

"My girlfriend came running downstairs 30 seconds later, and I was like, 'It's happening. She's wearing it. This is amazing.'"