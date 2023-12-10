WATCH: Taylor Swift stuns in stylish gameday fit at Travis Kelce's crucial Chiefs-Bills clash

Taylor Swift continues to turn heads as she shows up for Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce. The new couple has continued to be there for each other, with Kelce even attending her overseas Eras Tour in Argentina.

Swift, of course, has been at the center of media coverage ever since her first Arrowhead Stadium appearance in September.

For the Chiefs' Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Swift showed up in a chic look, turning heads as she arrived at the stadium. The pop icon wore a Chiefs jacket, complete with her usual black look to complement the red perfectly.

Swift also wore a coat when she entered, taking it off while in the arena with her cousins.

Taylor Swift has been enjoying Chiefs games at the VIP box for weeks, also often hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and other Chiefs players' partners.

Private but not a secret: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proud of their budding romance

While speaking to Time magazine for her Person of the Year interview, Swift opened up about her relationship with Kelce, proud about supporting her partner during his games:

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

Swift has been true to her word, flying in for a Chiefs game whenever her schedule permits.

Kelce, on his end, has flown to one Eras Tour concert.

With the 2023 NFL season wrapping up in February, one can expect the tight end to attend more concerts with Swift.