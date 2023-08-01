WATCH: Terry McLaurin makes insane one-handed catch in Commanders training camp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is already making highlight reels and it's only training camp. The Commanders held their first team scrimmage with pads on Tuesday morning. During the scrimmage, the wide receiver made an incredible one-handed catch.

The pass that came from quarterback Sam Howell was nearly across the field. In the one-on-one matchup, against rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, McLaurin made the insane catch look incredibly easy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmanuel Forbes did appear to trip or dig his cleat into the ground as the wide receiver came up with the one-handed catch. Even if there wasn't a hiccup in Forbes' run, the Commanders wide receiver likely would have still made the catch from Sam Powell.

The Washington Commanders are looking to turn things around this season. Despite the issues they have had the last few seasons with injuries. Terry McLaurin has been a staple in the Washington Commanders offensive scheme. It looks like he has already picked up right where he left off last season.

Terry McLaurin says he and QB Sam Howell have a good connection

Terry McLaurin has played for the Washington Commanders for the last four seasons. Entering his fifth season in the league, he has played with ten different quarterbacks. A tall task for a wide receiver looking to build chemistry with a quarterback on the field.

The wide receiver has apparently found that connection with second-year quarterback Sam Howell. He told Zach Selby of WashingtonCommanders.com that he and Howell have worked out during the offseason. He said that through that practice time and now in camp, he has realized that they have a 'nuanced connection.'

"As we've gone over the course of this offseason, we've thrown together, we've gotten some reps out here. I think one thing that strikes me with him is we have a nuanced connection."-Terry McLaurin via WashingtonCommanders.com

The wide receiver also praised the young quarterback for his ability throw the deep ball. He said that he has been impressed thus far with what he has done.

Sam Howell started just one game in his rookie season in 2022. He played against the Dallas Cowboys and secured the 26-6 win, going 11 for 19 with 169 passing yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception. While he has the best chance at being named the starting quarterback, it wasn't a 'lock' when entering training camp.