WATCH: Titans HC Brian Callahan furious on sidelines as refs call unnecessary roughness vs Vikings

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan had a fiery outburst during the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings after the officials flagged Tennessee for unnecessary roughness in the end zone.

Callahan's reaction was met with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Why was Titans coach Brian Callahan livid over unnecessary roughness call?

The drama started after Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison made a 16-yard play. Following this, he was tackled by Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. The referees then flagged the Titans for illegal contact with just six seconds left in the second quarter.

When Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson then fell incomplete in the end zone, the officials gave an unnecessary roughness penalty to the Titans; the third of the game.

That said, as reported by ESPN NFL Nation reporter Turron Davenport, the team has been called for penalties eight times, which led to 66 yards for the Vikings in today's clash.

The Titans are third in the AFC South with two wins and seven losses.

