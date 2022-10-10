WATCH: Tom Brady completely loses his cool dropping F-Bomb on referee for botching up substitution rule

Tom Brady lost his cool with the referees on Sunday in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers were in the red zone gunning for goal but the referee did not spot the ball as they waited for the Falcons to line up. But with the quarterback and the offensive line being ready, Tom Brady lost his temper and pointed out to the referees what he believed was a mistake on their part.

vexan @treeshardar Tom Brady going at the refs for not setup the ball, he said i am ready set up the damn ball #TampaBayBuccaneers Tom Brady going at the refs for not setup the ball, he said i am ready set up the damn ball #TampaBayBuccaneers https://t.co/DheRshNXhx

There will likely be criticism coming from fans and pundits alike about Tom Brady's behavior. Players have been penalized for less when it comes to verbal confrontations with referees. Players swearing at officials leads to automatic ejection most of the time, whereas something as innocuous as taunting can lead to in-game penalties. Critics of Brady, who have long felt that he is being given preferential treatment, will now have more fodder for burnishing their theories.

Tom Brady wins another game against the Falcons

However, Tom Brady's ability to bounce back from adversity continues to amaze all watchers even today. He came into the game on the back of consecutive defeats and alleged problems off the field with his wife Gisele Bundchen. Despite alleged marital problems, he was the consummate professional on the field as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons. By the third quarter, the Buccaneers had established a 21-0 lead and a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter was of no use for the Falcons as they still ended up losing 21-15.

It takes the Buccaneers to a winning 3-2 record for the season after they lost to the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Losing to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes could not have helped Brady's ego. Thankfully for him, the Falcons always seem to work as a tonic whenever he is feeling down. Who can forget the legendary performance of the then-New England Patriots quarterback who rallied his team to win from 28-3 down in Super Bowl LI to take it to overtime and finally win.

F is for Fredrick @FDerron Man the Falcons really were up 28-3 in the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl and lost to the Patriots. I’m still not over that Man the Falcons really were up 28-3 in the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl and lost to the Patriots. I’m still not over that

Like many other instances, Brady will take this instance with the referees in stride, whether other fans will be quick to overlook it as another matter altogether or not.

