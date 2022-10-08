Gisele Bundchen ready to move on from ‘unrepairable’ marriage with Tom Brady: Report

If reports are to be believed, there's some serious trouble in paradise for Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The NFL's power couple is apparently separated, and Bundchen is ready for a divorce. The supermodel has been unhappy for some time, with Brady's decision to un-retire earlier this year playing a big part in that.

Though Brady and Bundchen have overcome most obstacles, this one might be fatal for their marriage. The 42-year-old supermodel is focusing on her work and has, reportedly, lawyered up for a divorce. Bundchen was recently spotted in Miami, apparently spending some time away from Brady.

Many fans continue to root for the two, hoping that they overcome their problems as soon as possible.

However, as per People Magazine, Bundchen is all but done with their marriage. Despite all their previous struggles, Bundchen is determined to walk away from her marriage this time. They have been living separately for some time now, and might not reconcile.

A report in the magazine quotes a source close to Gisele Bundchen as saying:

"She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

Furthermore, People's source claimed that Bundchen is now doing okay, even though their relationship is essentially coming to an end. Apparently, she is trying to figure out her own life.

Gisele Bundchen wanted to separate back in 2015?

According to a Page Six report, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady had separated back in 2015 also. While there were divorce rumors going around at that time also, the couple never confirmed a split. However, sources claim that they did split, but only in private. The whole affair was a secret, with very few people informed.

Brady and Bundchen at Super Bowl

Since they always ended up working through their problems, Brady was hoping to get through this time as well.

Unfortunately, Gisele Bundchen seems to have made up her mind that the current situation is much more serious.

Many reports have linked Bundchen's unhappiness to Brady going back on his retirement announcement. This apparently did not sit well with the 42-year-old supermodel, who was hoping Brady would finally shift his focus back to his family.

Tom Brady retirement news: Will it save his relationship with Gisele Bundchen?

Last month, Brady opened up about his personal life and how he does have a lot of things going on. It narrowed down to everyone growing older. After all, you never know if you will play another season or not.

The end result, however, might just depend on how the Bucs perform and who wins the Super Bowl. Not only does Brady have a lucrative $375 million deal waiting for him, but also a chance to focus on his family.

Other sources simply focus on his marriage with Gisele Bundchen, which might survive if he steps away after the 2022 NFL season.

Poll : 0 votes