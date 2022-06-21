WATCH: Tom Brady DESTROYS sign asking him to stop promoting his underwear with a perfect throw

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and his underwear have gone viral multiple times over the past month. Some have even taken offense to it and decided to protest, but the quarterback was having none of it.

Internet sensation Seth Phillips, better known for his online persona, "Dude With Sign," decided to use his signature move to end Brady's never-ending marketing campaign. Phillips held aloft a sign that read:

"Stop Trying To Promote Your Underwear, Tom"

Brady saw the sign and obliterated it with a perfect throw, leaving Phillips dazed, before casually walking off with a smile on his face. Watch the hilarious video below:

After almost destroying his poster, the quarterback was kind enough to give Phillips a fresh pair of Brady Brand underwear. He even posed for a picture with the internet sensation sporting the brand's newest line:

Tom Brady continues to promote his underwear line

The video is obviously a set-up aimed at creating a viral video to help Tom Brady continue promoting the Brady Brand underwear. Phillips made good use of the opportunity to poke fun at Brady. The internet sensation brought along a sign that read:

"Tom Brady Is Slightly Overrated"

Brady posed with Phillips and the poster and captioned it:

"Bro who even let you in?"

Brady's plan certainly seemed to work, as he has been trending on Twitter for over 12 hours at the time of writing.

Tom Brady's viral underwear campaigns

The first instance of Brady and his underwear going viral online involved his wife Gisele Bundchen. The former supermodel caught the Buccaneers star off-guard while he was in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a new pair of Brady Brand underwear. She filmed the moment before posting it online.

Watch the video below (via Barstool Sports on Twitter):

Brady then took it up a notch by promising to pose in his brand's new underwear line if a tweet he posted managed to get over 40,000 likes:

One of Brady's followers had a rather weird demand and the quarterback stunningly agreed to it:

After the fan's tweet managed to garner over 40,000 likes, Brady kept his word and questioned the sanity of his followers. He tweeted:

"What’s wrong with you people? Check your DMs and pick a color Greg: http://bit.ly/brady-underwear"

It's been a whirlwind ride for Brady and his new underwear line and it doesn't seem like the quarterback intends to stop using creative ways to keep promoting it.

