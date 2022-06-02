WATCH: Tom Brady drops F-bomb while hyping up Aaron Rodgers 

Tom Brady is well-known for bringing a competitive fire to every contest he enters. Many assume plenty of profanity is used, but the mic rarely gets a taste of what it's like to talk to the real Tom Brady.

At the tee box during The Match, the microphones picked up a slice of the quarterback's intensity first-hand. The uncensored clip is offered below. In the video, Brady went down the line of his teammates, hyping them up and shaking hands. The commentators also reacted live to the audible F-bomb.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports We already got a Brady F bomb We already got a Brady F bomb https://t.co/kTTtdQRwp2

Brady seems to have said:

"Alright, baby. Let's go. Let's go f*** them up."

The commentators immediately responded, giving their knee-jerk reactions:

"There we go. We're already into a hot and heavy—not a ball in the air yet. Not a ball in the air yet and F-bombs."

Tom Brady's career since 2020

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No matter the age of the event, the quarterback finds a way to bring the intensity. Since 2020, that has led to much success in myriad ways. After the 2019 season, the quarterback left the New England Patriots after two decades. He landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first year with the new team, some expected the quarterback to be watchable but fail to reach his peak. Instead, he won a Super Bowl and put up some of the best stats of his career. In 2020, he threw for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It was just the second time he threw for at least 40 touchdowns in his career.

In 2021, the quarterback didn't win another Super Bowl, but he reached an even greater height in terms of production. In 2021, he threw for 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Following the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, many expected 2022 to be just another offseason for the quarterback.

Instead, it has been the most unstable of his life since joining the NFL. Soon after the playoff loss, the signal-caller retired from football. It was later rumored that he would join the Miami Dolphins as a minority owner, but Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging discrimination put that dream to bed. With nothing lined up, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In total, the quarterback was retired for six weeks. Soon after returning, however, he made another massive career move. A deal was announced between him and FOX. The deal will run for ten years, starting after the No. 12's NFL career. It is up to the quarterback as to when the deal begins.

Will the change occur after the 2022 NFL season, or does Tom Brady have even more to give?

