WATCH: Shirtless Tom Brady lounges on his swanky $6,000,000 yacht 

Tom Brady built a career as a champion of hard work. Now retired, he gets to bask in the glory of his achievements on the football field but also with toys that he could purchase with said work.

He was spotted relaxing on one of them this week. According to videos posted by ML videos on X (formerly Twitter) and on YouTube via Yachting Hub Miami, the yacht is a beast on the water.

In the videos, the quarterback is spotted lying in the sun as someone else drives the boat, wearing a hat and what appear to be wireless headphones. He notices he is being filmed and looks directly at the camera as the boat coasts past.

It appears the videos of the quarterback cruising on his yacht were taken this week as the top half of the country retreats into their abodes as the temperatures begin to drop.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Tom Brady at Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

The former Patriots quarterback is enjoying what appears to be as close to a full year off as he's ever gotten. Of course, that doesn't mean he's been sitting in the sun the entire time.

Since the start of the season, he delivered a speech for Patriots fans at halftime of the team's Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was also spotted at a Raiders contest this season. While he's taking things slower, he isn't only sitting on a beach. He is still paying attention to the sport as he prepares to take on the role of color commentator for FOX in 2024.

The quarterback signed a ten-year agreement back in the 2022 offseason and revealed earlier this year that he would get a full year off from traditional work.

How much of the Raiders does Tom Brady own?

Tom Brady at Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is reportedly set to own as much as 5-10% of the franchise, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

However, as of right now, the American appears to technically own none of the franchise. According to the Washington Post via Yahoo Sports, Brady is facing a big hurdle with the sale.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly has offered the quarterback a discount of about 70%, leading other owners unlikely to allow the sale of the stake. As of now, the price of the sale of the chunk appears to be the biggest hurdle. This means that if Davis raises the price of the sale, the No. 12 might not see any troubles from other owners.

Of course, with the franchise valued at $5.77 billion, an increased price of 70% over what Davis floated to the quarterback might be out of his reach. He is valued at an estimated $300 million.

This means that Tom Brady could still purchase perhaps a minute chunk of the team instead. However, that may not be in his interest after months of discussions about owning up to 10% of the team.