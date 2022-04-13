WATCH: Tom Brady shows off jump shot on the basketball court

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has shown off his basketball skills while playing with his son, Jack.

The 44-year-old is clearly enjoying time with his family and he was recorded playing some one-on-one basketball and showed off his solid jump shot. Playing on what looked like a smaller court in a house (maybe his), the seven-time Super Bowl champ lofted the basketball over his son and into the basket with ease.

The pair were clearly having fun together and Brady tweeted a couple of pictures of himself and his son, captioned:

"Dad still wins for now, don’t love my chances next year."

While it is only a fun playaround, Tom Brady still likes to win, even if it is against his own family, proving that his competitive juices are still flowing.

Tom Brady hunting for ring number eight

At the end of last season, Tom Bradu retired from the game that gave him so much. However, just a little over 40 days later, the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced that he was returning to the NFL.

After winning his seventh ring with the Buccaneers in his first year, the former Patriots legend and Tampa made it to the playoffs last season. However, they were bundled out by eventual champions, the L.A. Rams.

With the Buccaneers retaining the majority of their roster, getting back into the postseason shouldn't be too difficult, given the way the division is set up. Carolina is rebuilding, as are the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, who traded away Matt Ryan.

So the path to another playoff appearance is rather straightforward for the 44-year-old and as we know, once he gets there, anything can happen.

Just what Tampa does during the draft remains to be seen as they currently only have one first-round selection (Pick 27). Many have them taking defensive tackle Travis Jones from Connecticut to help ease the loss of Ndamukong Suh. But they could just as easily nab a receiver to add to their offensive arsenal.

For Tom Brady, the desire to win ring number eight still burns as bright as ever. The Packers and Rams are the only logical teams standing between Brady and a Super Bowl appearance. Consequently, the 2022 season could see even more history be made by the legendary quarterback.

