WATCH: Tom Brady vibes solo to Travis Scott's super hits at Coachella 2025

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a fun night out at Coachella 2025. The Hall of Famer was spotted enjoying Travis Scott’s performance all by himself.

Ad

Wearing a hoodie, with the hood over his cap, Brady looked relaxed as he listened to the music. A fan caught him on video gently moving to the beat, hands deep in his pockets to stay warm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the desert weekend, Travis Scott's first song was the cover of Playboi Carti’s “Crush." Midway through, he was joined by his music group, JACKBOYS.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tom Brady's Coachella 2025 appearance comes after the GOAT recently joined a virtual call with Pete Carroll.

On April 18, Carroll, now coaching the Las Vegas Raiders but still teaching at USC, had a big surprise planned.

During his class, he brought in Tom through a Zoom call. USC basketball star JuJu Watkins suddenly joined the Zoom call too, surprising even Brady. Watkins, who is recovering from an ACL injury, had a special reason for joining. She wanted to ask Brady how he came back strong after the same injury in 2008.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brady, who also owns a small part of the Raiders, spoke honestly about his journey through injury and recovery. He shared how tough it was, both physically and mentally, but also how it made him better. Watkins listened closely, clearly inspired by his words.

Tom Brady showed up at David Beckham's 50th birthday party

David Beckham is going to turn 50 on May 2, but he threw a big party in Miami to celebrate it earlier this month. Tom Brady, who made it to the guest list, posted a funny Instagram Story, teasing Beckham about how Americans call the sport “soccer” instead of “football.” It was all in good fun.

Ad

TMZ initially reported that Brady was seen chatting with a woman many didn’t recognize. Some thought he might be dating someone new. But it was quickly cleared up. The woman was Heather Domi, who happens to be the wife of former hockey player Tie Domi.

Other than Tom Brady, Lionel Messi, Shaquille O’Neal and Cindy Crawford were invited.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.