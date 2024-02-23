WATCH: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share a kiss as Grammy winner wraps up Sydney concert with Katy Perry, Rita Ora in attendance

Travis Kelce is making the best of his 2023 NFL offseason.

Ending his season with a third Super Bowl win, Kelce has also been in the headlines for dating pop star Taylor Swift. Together for months, the two have become the new NFL power couple in town.

Fans are always excited to see the two stars together, be it a Kansas City Chiefs game or an Eras Tour concert.

Travis Kelce flew to Sydney for Swift's concert this week, attending the show along with a few celebrities.

Fans captured clips of Kelce enjoying the concert. They also shared a video of the two embracing and sharing a kiss as Swift moved off the stage.

Previously, Kelce attended the Argentina concert during the Chiefs' bye week last year.

Swift changed her lyrics and modified her set to ensure the audience knew Kelce was attending. During the song Willow, she pointed toward the tight end during the lyrics, 'That's my man.'

Furthermore, she recreated the iconic moment from 2023 by changing the lyrics in her song 'Karma' to 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.'

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were also in attendance, posing with Swift backstage.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are incredibly proud of each other

Considering the attention on them, Swift and Kelce are focused on maintaining their privacy.

Though the two are dating, they like to maintain private lives, including the time spent together. They, however, make sure to support each other whenever they can.

Speaking to TIME last year, Swift opened up about her attending Chiefs game and how they are simply proud of what the other does.

“When you say a relationship is public," Swift said, "that means I’m going to see him do what he loves. We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there, and we don’t care."

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

With the offseason just beginning, one can expect more public appearances from Swift and Kelce.