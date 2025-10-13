WATCH: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share kisses in Eras Tour preview as 14x Grammy winner reveals 6-part docuseries' release date

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:09 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce can be seen in the trailer for Taylor Swift's latest documentary. - Source: Getty

On Monday morning, Taylor Swift announced that a new docuseries based on her record-breaking "The Eras Tour" will be released. The six-part series will be on Disney+ and will feature behind-the-scenes footage from throughout the tour. The last show of the tour in Vancouver will be shown in full in the series as well.

In the trailer for the "The Eras Tour | The Final Show," Travis Kelce can be spotted alongside the 14-time Grammy winner. In one scene, the two shared a kiss and in another the tight end can be seen practicing for his debut on stage in England.

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," Swift announced.
Taylor Swift's latest docuseries will premiere on Disney+ on December 12th which is when the first two episodes will be released.

Taylor Swift spotted with Caitlin Clark at Chiefs SNF vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a big win over the Detroit Lions in primetime on Sunday night. During NBC's live broadcast, Taylor Swift was shown in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift, was seen in the suite with the Grammy winner. It's not the first time that Caitlin Clark has attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to show her support for her favorite NFL team. Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, were also spotted in the box.

Swift went for a retro look for her Week 6 gameday fashion, choosing a black Kansas City Chiefs jersey. She paired it with a black skirt that featured her iconic No. 13 and black boots.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now back at .500 with a 3-3 record and will face a divisional foe in the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday afternoon.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
