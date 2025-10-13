WATCH: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share kisses in Eras Tour preview as 14x Grammy winner reveals 6-part docuseries' release date

On Monday morning, Taylor Swift announced that a new docuseries based on her record-breaking &quot;The Eras Tour&quot; will be released. The six-part series will be on Disney+ and will feature behind-the-scenes footage from throughout the tour. The last show of the tour in Vancouver will be shown in full in the series as well. In the trailer for the &quot;The Eras Tour | The Final Show,&quot; Travis Kelce can be spotted alongside the 14-time Grammy winner. In one scene, the two shared a kiss and in another the tight end can be seen practicing for his debut on stage in England. &quot;It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety,&quot; Swift announced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift's latest docuseries will premiere on Disney+ on December 12th which is when the first two episodes will be released. Taylor Swift spotted with Caitlin Clark at Chiefs SNF vs. Lions The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a big win over the Detroit Lions in primetime on Sunday night. During NBC's live broadcast, Taylor Swift was shown in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium. WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift, was seen in the suite with the Grammy winner. It's not the first time that Caitlin Clark has attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to show her support for her favorite NFL team. Travis Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, were also spotted in the box. Swift went for a retro look for her Week 6 gameday fashion, choosing a black Kansas City Chiefs jersey. She paired it with a black skirt that featured her iconic No. 13 and black boots. The Kansas City Chiefs are now back at .500 with a 3-3 record and will face a divisional foe in the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday afternoon.