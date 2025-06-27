Watch: Tyreek Hill channels Cheetah mode clocking 25.5 mph in explosive sprint video 

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill once again gave NFL fans a glimpse of his explosive speed. The eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is considered to be one of the fastest players in the league. On Thursday, he shared a post on social media, highlighting why he has been nicknamed "The Cheetah".

In the video, Hill can be seen running on a track while showing off his acceleration and speed. He accompanied the post with a caption highlighting how he clocked in at 25.5 MPH:

"How it feels like when you hit 25.5 MPH."

Earlier this month, Hill broke his personal best 100-meter record during an event in Sherman Oaks. The wide receiver clocked in at 10.15 seconds. After finishing the race, Hill took a shot at Olympic athlete Noah Lyles with a sign that read "Noah could never".

Lyles has been beefing with the Dolphins' wide receiver since February when he took a shot at Hill at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The duo planned on facing each other before the U.S. Championship. However, last week, Lyles came forward to say that the race had been canceled due to personal reasons.

"We were very deep into creating the event," Lyles said via NYPostSports. "In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend. Unfortunately, there were some things- complications, personal reasons – that it just didn't come to pass."

The Dolphins' wide receiver will now instead race Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus, where Hill will be competing in the ATX Sprint Classic 2025 in the men's 100m race.

Tyreek Hill shares his true feelings about Noah Lyles

The former Kansas City Chiefs star made an appearance on the latest episode of Johnny Manziel's podcast, "Glory Daze". During the interview, Hill talked about his rivalry with Noah Lyles and shared his true feelings about the Olympic athlete:

"I f**king hate Noah Lyles, dog. Yo, this f**king dude, bro. Like so, um I got a ton of respect for Noah Lyles. Ton of respect, but as far as like me competing against him or whatever, I f**king hate the dude, bro. Obviously he's the fastest guy in America or whatever but allegedly, Allegedly."

(Timestamp- 2:25 onwards)

Apart from his off-field competition, Tyreek Hill is also gearing up for his fourth stint with the Miami Dolphins. He is also entering the final year of his four-year $120 million extension signed in March 2022 with the team.

