WATCH: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta takes fans behind her 'favorite' leg day workouts for aesthetic physique

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, gave her fans a sneak peek into her leg workout. She posted a workout video on Instagram on Tuesday listing the exercises she likes to do on leg day. She often shares her workout routine with her 97.4 thousand followers.

In the video, Vaccaro lifted on a Smith machine while wearing a lilac workout set featuring a fitted sports bra and high-waist leggings. She paired her gym outfit with white sneakers. Hill's wife shared her workout regimen to maintain her legs in top form. She captioned the workout video:

“My favourite leg series currently

4×12 = squat

4×12 = Alternate Lunges

4×12 = Hip thrust.”

In another of her IG stories on Tuesday, Vaccaro shared a mirror selfie from the gym, showing off her toned physique. She began her workout with the treadmill before doing leg exercises.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro [IG/@keeta_vaccaro]

Keeta Vaccaro files for divorce amid alleged domestic dispute with Tyreek Hill

Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8 in Florida, following an alleged domestic dispute with the Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. She informed that they had officially separated on April 7.

The incident occurred a day earlier when Vaccaro's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, reported to police that Hill had thrown Vaccaro's computer and taken their newborn daughter, Capri, during an argument, according to the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department. In her divorce filing, Vaccaro has requested child support, spousal support, a parenting plan and temporary residence at their Miami home.

Both Vaccaro and Hill confirmed that their fight was not physical. Police found the child in good health and determined there were no grounds for arrest. Authorities also said that Hill became upset after hearing the comment:

“So he went to her, took the baby, and began walking around the apartment. He then said, 'I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.'"

Vaccaro's lawyer said this is a private matter and asked everyone to respect her privacy while the legal process continues.

