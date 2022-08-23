WATCH: "Welcome to the future" - Tom Brady teases exciting new plans for his NFT platform

Tom Brady has won the hearts of fans through his Super Bowl wins, but now he's trying to win some space in their wallets.

The quarterback has released a commercial for his new NFT product that is unlike anything currently on the market. In the gritty advertisement, Brady teased fans with "Signature Experiences" by Autograph.

You can watch it here:

The video opens with an explanation of why they couldn't film the advertisement they wanted due to inclement weather. Instead, they used storyboards to explain the vision for the advertisement, with Brady giving a voiceover.

"You think you know me. You don't. But what if you could get a front row experience to see who I really am? You know my face. You know my name. But it's got nothing on the real thing. Join the ride for my upcoming season. Introducing 'Signature Experiences' by Autograph."

The advertisement ends by giving a website url.

What is 'Signature Experiences' and how does Tom Brady factor in?

According to the company's website, Signature Experiences is an NFT that grants buyers access to exclusive in-person events and various digital and physical collectibles. Included in the NFT is access to an exclusive statsheet that is updated weekly as Tom Brady plays more games.

Examples of in-person events include regional watch parties and a party at the end of the season that will feature an appearance from Brady. The watch parties will take place on October 9 in Atlanta, November 6 in Los Angeles, and December 11 in Boston.

"Season ticket-holders" will receive bonus discounts and giveaways as well as exclusive merchandise. There will also be weekly exclusive broadcasts with lots of guests.

The new NFT comes in the wake of Tom Brady commenting on how crypto has plummeted in value. Put simply, since the quarterback changed his profile picture to feature his laser eyes in May, the currency has dropped in value.

In response to a fan pointing out how well the dates line up, Brady asked if there were any other ideas. Some are connecting the dots between the quarterback's latest NFT and the drop in crypto.

Is this the "other idea" he spoke about in the post?

Tom Brady is currently gearing up for the start of the regular season. The signal-caller's first appearance of the season will likely be against the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra