Watch: When Kevin Durant destroyed defense to score jaw-dropping touchdown against Team LeBron

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has hit the headlines again this week. The Nets power forward recently requested a trade out of Brooklyn, with the market sure to be hot for one of the best players of a generation.

Should Durant fancy a switch of sports, he is sure to have plenty of takers in the NFL, especially if the video footage that is circulating on social media is anything to go by.

Durant is a fifteen-year veteran of the NBA after he was the second overall selection of the Seattle Supersonics during the 2007 draft. He is now widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He is a two-time NBA champion, two-time finals MVP and a twelve-time All-Star.

Unfortunately, Durant has no previous experience on the football field, apart from his arena game against Team LeBron. But at 6 foot 10 inches, Durant is, most definitely, an athletic specimen, so, perhaps, a couple of teams might take a look should the former MVP decide he would like a career change.

Could Kevin Durant follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan?

Perhaps, the most famous sporting switch occurred when the NBA's GOAT, Michael Jordan, at the peak of his powers in 1993, decided he wanted to play professional baseball.

Emotionally drained by his father's recent murder and the stress of being one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, Jordan left the NBA to join baseball's minor leagues.

The Chicago Bulls legend joined the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, the Birmingham Barons, but the baseball experiment was short-lived. After just one season where he recorded a below-average batting average of .202, and hit just three home runs, Jordan quickly returned to the basketball court.

Three further consecutive NBA titles followed, cementing Jordan's place as the universally recognized GOAT. There is, however, another explanation which has long been suggested for MJ's sudden career switch.

As documented in the Netflix series, The Last Dance, Jordan liked to gamble and was even photographed in an Atlantic City casino the night before an Eastern Conference finals game against the New York Knicks. Others have suggested that Jordan had millions of dollars in gambling debts, owed to a few shady characters.

As a result of his gambling issues, it is alleged that NBA Commissioner David Stern secretly suspended Jordan from the league until he got his life in order, and it was during this time that MJ went to play minor league baseball. It is a great conspiracy theory, but it has been widely denied by both Jordan and Stern.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far