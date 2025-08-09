"Way better than Shedeur Sanders": NFL fans react to Jaxson Dart scoring first TD during Giants preseason opener

As soon as Jaxson Dart scored his first touchdown in the NFL, fans reacted to the former Ole Miss Rebels star showing off his passing abilities against one of the best teams in the league, the Buffalo Bills. Dart, whom the New York Giants traded back into the first round to secure his services, is displaying his talents after replacing Russell Wilson in the first quarter.After a seven-play drive that included Dart scrambling and finding his receivers, he connected with Lil'Jordan Humphrey for a 28-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a 10-7 lead after Graham Cano converted the extra point.Jaxson Dart's performance and confidence on the field had fans saying he was better than established stars and even fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, who put up a solid display on Friday night.&quot;WAY BETTER THAN SANDERS,&quot; one fan said.Ronnie B. @RonBunkersLINKWAY BETTER THAN SANDERS&quot;Already better than Jalen Hurts,&quot; another fan added.👑 @Lebronin1LINKAlready better than Jalen Hurts&quot;Daniel jones doesn’t even attempt that throw there. Love to see it,&quot; another fan said.Pete Jonez @dankk_1LINKDaniel jones doesn’t even attempt that throw there. Love to see itThe praising didn't stop there, as more saw this throw as a sign that a new era was starting for the Giants.&quot;Giants have found their next QB,&quot; one fan said.&quot;DOT!!! I hope he’s successful at the next level. We all know Kiffin QBs at Ole Miss don’t really pan out in the NFL. Hope this changes,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Russell needs to watch his back. Jaxon dart era is coming soon,&quot; another fan chimed in.Jaxson Dart impressed in his final season at Mississippi, posting 276 completions on 398 pass attempts, racking up 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions.The Giants plan to bring him along slowly, but his first half of NFL football has fans excited.NFL insider called out Giants for picking Jaxson Dart over Shedeur SandersNFL insider Josina Anderson remembered the New York Giants while Shedeur Sanders dominated against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. The insider sent a message to the New Yorkers, suggesting that they would regret picking Jackson Dart over Sanders.&quot;Turn your eyes #Giants fans. Shedeur Sanders with his 2nd TD of the night showing perfect timing going right back to Kaden Davis. #Browns Confidence check 📈,&quot; Anderson tweeted.Many fans disagreed with that remark and warned Anderson about having to watch Dart show up today. The rookie quarterback has held his own so far, looking comfortable against the Bills.