"Way overblown": Christian McCaffrey’s dad dismisses 49ers RB's shelf life narrative

Christian McCaffrey began his NFL journey when the Carolina Panthers drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. In October 2022, the running back was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became a crucial part of their offense.

In June 2024, McCaffrey signed a two-year extension with the 49ers worth $38 million. However, in December, he suffered a season-ending injury against the Bills. The three-time Pro Bowler played just four games, recording 202 rushing yards.

As Christian McCaffrey continues his recovery this offseason, there have been concerns about a decline in his performance. However, his dad, retired thiree-time Super Bowl champ Ed McCaffrey, dismissed narratives doubting his son's longevity in the league.

"Longevity (concerns at running back) are way overblown," Ed said during an interview with SportsCasting.

"If you look back to some of the running backs that have been great running backs in this league, some of them played for 15 years. Emmitt Smith played what, 15 years? And a lot of really great running backs played 12, 13 years."

The three-time Pro Bowl running back has played eight seasons in the league, so Ed McCaffrey believes that his son has a few years left before retirement.

In three years with the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has started 30 of 31 games and recorded 2,407 yards and 20 TDs rushing, along with 11 receiving touchdowns.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has high praise for Christian McCaffrey

As the running back gears up to make a return on the field, Kyle Shanahan is looking forward to his performance this upcoming season. During an interview at last month's minicamp, he revealed what traits of McCaffrey stood out this offseason amid his rehabilitation process.

"If I said it, I'd me making up because Christian is- I mean, he is a pyscho in a good way and so he does everything imaginable every single day," Shanahan said according to Mike Florio.

"Last year he couldn't because he was battling injury all last year. And this year he is healthy so he is right back to being who he is always been and it's really fun to watch."

The San Francisco 49ers begin their 2025 campaign against the Seattle Seahawks in September. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, can they reach the Super Bowl this year?

