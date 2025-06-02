Kay Adams makes feelings known on Christian McCaffrey's return reigniting 49ers Super Bowl window

Christian McCaffrey returned to the field for OTAs on Thursday after missing most of the 2024 season with Achilles and knee injuries. According to Kay Adams, this could be the moment that reignites San Francisco’s Super Bowl dreams.

Adams believes McCaffrey’s return is “transcendental” and a “game changer” for the Niners, who were 20-6 when McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brock Purdy played together over the last three seasons.

“Christian McCaffrey back on a football field … he wants it more than anybody else,” Adams said on her "Up & Adams Show" on Monday. “Kyle Shanahan says he’s as healthy as can be. … John Lynch said he looked explosive. That’s the word he used.”

She even went as far as to compare CMC’s 2023 stats to Saquon Barkley’s historic 2024 campaign, pointing out McCaffrey had more touchdowns with similar yardage. Adams closed by saying if McCaffrey’s looking like his old self come July, “they should be contenders.”

"But they were 20 and six over the last three years when they have Brock, who's happy paid. Everyone loves it when they have CMC and Kittle. 20 and six over the last three years when these cats are in the lineup together. So did I just make this a whole case that they should be contenders? Yes, they should be," Adams said

No arguments here, the Niners’ Super Bowl window might’ve just snapped wide open again.

Insider gives early verdict on Christian McCaffrey's return

Christian McCaffrey's return to OTAs was a sight for sore eyes after fans had a frustrating 2024 season that saw him appear in just four games due to Achilles and knee injuries.

But if Thursday’s light practice was any indication, CMC is ticking the right boxes for his comeback. Veteran 49ers insider Matt Barrows described one moment from OTAs, saying McCaffrey “looked electric,” bursting through the line and accelerating past defenders.

That single run had “2023 CMC” written all over it: dangerous, decisive and dynamic. That work ethic may be the 49ers’ secret weapon heading into 2025. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also echoed the hype, saying,

“Christian, he's as ready as any player I've ever been around. When he gets hurt, he's got to rehab and get better. Right now, he's as healthy as can be. We've got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now.”

If this version of McCaffrey sticks, the 49ers might just have their offensive engine back.

