Will Tom Brady ever return to the NFL? We asked Bard, and the Google AI delivered its answer about whether we're going to see the legendary quarterback playing football again.

Here's the answer by the Google AI:

"It is impossible to say for sure whether he will return to the NFL after his second retirement. He has said that he is done playing football, but he has also said that he loves the game and that he would not rule out a return in the future. He's 45 years old, and he has had some injuries in recent years. He will need to be healthy if he wants to play at a high level."

Bard also cited the quarterback's family as a possible deal breaker for a return to the league.

"Another factor is his family. Brady has three children, and he wants to spend time with them. He may decide to retire again so that he can spend more time with his family. Finally, Brady may decide to return to the NFL if he feels like he has unfinished business. Brady will need to weigh all of the factors involved and make a decision that is best for him and his family."

Why did Tom Brady retire from the league? Could he return for a second time?

It's impossible to believe that the quarterback will return to the league once again because the reasons that made him hang up his boots will only grow on him from now on. Not only does he wants to spend more time with his kids, but he's also 45.

"I won't be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me - my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

We were all lucky to witness him playing in the league for as long as he did, but it's time to accept that he's gone.

