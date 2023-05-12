Is Tom Brady retiring a Patriot? All we know about the NFL icon’s plans so far

A few years ago, Tom Brady's retirement seemed like a pie-in-the-sky, blurry image. Today, it's reality. The most accomplished quarterback in NFL history is no longer playing the game.

However, while there aren't enough hours in the day when working full-time, especially in the NFL, there are too many hours in the day without a daily locked-in commitment.

With the retired quarterback now severed from the majority of his daily obligations followed over the last 35-40 years, it is only a matter of time until he fills the void with something else. One of the first items on the agenda is transitioning to his next big endeavor.

Will Tom Brady sign a one-day contract with the Patriots?

While his retirement is on the Twitter space and it appears to be all but confirmed, some fans are questioning whether he will retire as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After all, he spent 20 years with the New England Patriots.

No. 12 hasn't committed to the move, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft is pushing for it. According to CNN, via Patriots media, the owner said back in February that he'd get the paperwork done by the end of the following day. However, it hasn't happened yet.

That said, what does appear to be happening is that the former quarterback will be making an appearance at the team's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Some fans may interpret this as the first step towards an eventual one-day contract, but nothing official appears to be confirmed.

What is Tom Brady doing instead of football these days?

Tom Brady at NFC Wild Card Playoffs

While the former quarterback is done taking hits on the gridiron, he still has an interest in sticking around the game for quite a while. In 2022, he signed a 10-year deal with FOX to cover the NFL for the network on Sundays as a commentator.

Rumors have surfaced since that the quarterback might be interested in backing out, but he posted a statement online rejecting such statements.

Now, rumors are swirling that the quarterback is looking to get involved with the Las Vegas Raiders as a minority owner. This is not the first time the legendary flirted with becoming an NFL minority owner.

Rumors had swirled earlier that the quarterback had a strong interest in getting partial control of the Miami Dolphins, but the deal ultimately never worked out.

If Brady becomes a minority owner of the Raiders, the quarterback will essentially become the boss of head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This would bring the Patriots comparisons to another level with the team.

