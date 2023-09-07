Delta Air Lines workers have asked former NFL quarterback Tom Brady to help them unionize.

On Wednesday, Delta announced that it had hired Brady as a strategic adviser. According to the report, Brady will help develop and advise on teamwork tools for more than 90,000 employees and participate in select media campaigns.

The news was a bit of a surprise, especially after Delta revealed it plans on using Brady as more than a celebrity spokesperson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, following the news that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has been hired by Delta Airlines, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers called for the former quarterback to help them unionize.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

According to IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen:

“Tom Brady knows firsthand the power of unions to improve workers’ lives as a member of the NFL Players Association. We urge him to use his new influence with Delta Air Lines to respect the rights and freedom of workers to choose whether or not to join a union.

"Delta Air Lines has been trying to silence the voices of its workers for far too long with their anti-union tactics. The workers at Delta want a union contract that will give them industry-leading wages and benefits, safety on the job, and a voice in the workplace. We urge him to stand in solidarity with Delta workers nationwide."

Flex McGhee, a Delta Air Lines Ramp Agent, also released a statement saying they need a voice, which they hope Tom Brady can give them:

"We deserve a voice in our workplace. Mr. Brady has been successful on and off the field as a businessman and role model for many people. And as a union member, he should understand that you have to fight for respect and dignity on the job. That’s why we ask him to stand in solidarity with us and support our freedom to form a union at Delta Air Lines.”

Tom Brady's investments in the spotlight

Tom Brady has also been in the news as of late for his investment in FTX.

In 2021, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached an agreement with crypto company FTX to serve as an ambassador. Brady received $30 million in stock for his work pitching the company in television ads and at its conference.

However, in November 2022, FTX filed for bankruptcy, and the $30 million in stock Brady got was worthless, according to a report from the New York Times.

Following FTX's bankruptcy, its co-founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has faced federal fraud-related charges. Brady and other celebrities were being sued by FTX investors who wanted repayment from celebrity endorsers.

Tom Brady is also a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady came to an agreement with Mark Davis to join the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group back in May.

Brady had shown his interest in being a minority owner for an NFL team for years and now gets to be part of the Raiders' ownership. He already has a working relationship with Davis, as Brady is part of the Las Vegas Aces ownership.