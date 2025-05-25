"We didn’t get him for Tush Push" - Bucs HC Todd Bowles doubles down on team's gamble on 449 pounds UDFA Desmond Watson

Desmond Watson made his mark in the NFL even before taking to the field as a rookie. After going undrafted in the 2025 draft, the 6-foot-4, 464-pound nose tackle signed as an UDFA agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watson is utilizing the offseason to go on a weight-loss journey while focusing on his nutrition intake.

According to an article by ESPN's Jenna Laine, Bucs coach Todd Bowles doubled down on their decision to sign Desmond Watson.

With the proposed ban on the Tush Push play failing during the NFL spring league meeting on Wednesday, Bowles clarified that the ex-Florida star wasn't brought in to focus on Tush Push as a strategy.

"To judge him right now is very early, and we didn't get him for the tush push," Bowles said. "We got him because we really thought he could play. It's just a matter of getting him to the point where he can play more than two or three plays (per drive)."

On Saturday, Watson opened up about his weight loss strategy and focus on improving his strength and mobility.

"We're coming up with a plan to keep (the weight loss) going. Obviously, you know, it's still a work in progress," Watson said.

Desmond Watson spent four seasons playing for the Florida Gators. He played in 51 games for the program and recorded 63 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Desmond Watson looking to make history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The addition of Desmond Watson will provide the Bucs a strongman on the defensive line. He's expected to be critical in 4th-and-1 plays, which saw a 71.5% conversion rate during the 2024 season.

The ex-Florida star opened up about making history as the heaviest player in the league and expectations as a professional player in the NFL.

"I feel like my name is etched in history, of course, as being the official heaviest player in the NFL, and what not," Watson said (as per ESPN).

"It's a good story, but at the same time, I don't want that to be my narrative and things like that. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that. But it is nice to be able to make history, I guess."

Last season, the Bucs finished with a 10-7 campaign while qualifying for the playoffs. However, their Super Bowl dreams came crashing down following a loss to the Commanders in the wild card round.

