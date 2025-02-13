"We can't go out like that": Travis Kelce's teammate sends honest message for Chiefs TE amid retirement buzz

Kansas City defensive end Charles Omenihu has made an impassioned plea to Travis Kelce following the Chiefs' 40-22 Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omenihu, who joined Kansas City in 2024, directed his message to Kelce amid growing speculation about the star tight end's future. Kelce missed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in seven seasons.

Speaking on "The Facility" show on Thursday, Omenihu addressed Kelce's potential retirement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, this would be like my message to Trav," Omenihu said. "Big dog all I'm saying is we can't go out like that. He's a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, 'I'm done.'"

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The Super Bowl defeat marked a departure from the Chiefs' recent dominance. The Eagles dominated from the start, building a 24-0 halftime lead before pushing it to 34-0 in the third quarter.

Travis Kelce has a lot left in the tank according to Charles Omenihu

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Charles Omenihu backed up his initial statement with a strong understanding of Travis Kelce's abilities.

"I think Trav has a lot left," Omenihu said. "I think Trav's an extreme competitor. I think he's somebody that loves the game. And I think in the story career that he's had going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn't be something that he would do. So I believe that he'll be back."

The Chiefs face critical decisions about their offensive identity. Kelce received 254 targets over the past two seasons, more than double compared to other Kansas City receivers. His return would carry a $17.2 million cap hit for 2025.

The Chiefs' offensive struggles extended beyond Kelce in 2024. Patrick Mahomes failed to reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career and he team ranked 17th in scoring offense.

"I just didn't play to my standard and I have to be better next time," Mahomes said after the Super Bowl.

The Eagles' Super Bowl victory exposed deeper issues. Mahomes was sacked six times and posted a career-low 33 first-half passing yards. His 11.4 QBR marked his second-worst rating in 133 career games.

These struggles might influence Kelce's decision. The TE promised to announce his plans before free agency begins in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.