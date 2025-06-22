"We got to be careful": Shilo Sanders trolls brother Shedeur Sanders after the Browns QB's back-to-back speeding violations

Shilo Sanders couldn't help but troll his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, without cutting him slack. The Cleveland Browns QB, who’s trying to establish himself in the team's QB room as a fifth-round pick, has racked up speeding tickets in the last two weeks or so.

Those tickets got him in trouble on the Internet as Shilo chose to roast Shedeur with a hilarious insult. During the Sunday episode of Shilo's Tampa Food Tour, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety said while crossing the road:

"I know we out here in Tampa. (But) we got to be careful crossing the street, especially if Shedeur is out here."

The 25-year-old burst out in laughter after he said it before walking into a restaurant. The jab at Shedeur comes after the Browns quarterback was cited twice in June for excessive speeding.

The Browns organization has remained relatively quiet on the matter. A team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that Sanders is “handling” the situation. The rookie addressed it himself at a charity softball game last week.

“I’ve made some wrong choices,” he admitted on Saturday. “I gotta own up to them.”

Shedeur Sanders speeding violation puts him in precarious position

In 12 days, Shedeur Sanders was pulled over twice in Ohio: once for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 65 zone and again for hitting 101 mph in a 60. Both incidents were caught on police dashcam and circulated by TMZ. It also reported that the quarterback failed to appear in court in one instance.

While Shedeur has since paid the fines, reportedly totaling $519, he must do more to preserve his reputation as a Browns player.

Shedeur’s position with the Browns is far from secure. Selected 144th in this year's draft, he was once projected to go on Day 1 before sliding dramatically. Now he finds himself fourth on the quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was taken 50 spots ahead of him.

He posted solid numbers at Colorado, but the team went just 13-12 during his two-year tenure and missed bowl eligibility both seasons. Even his jersey retirement, an unusual honor for a QB without a postseason win, raised eyebrows.

The Browns are already sitting on two first-round picks in what’s expected to be a loaded 2026 quarterback class. That means this year is as much an audition for Shedeur Sanders as it is a learning experience. Rookies report to training camp in Berea, Ohio, on July 18.

