"We got to get this thing f*cking going": Travis Kelce shares fiery response ahead of championship rematch vs Eagles in Week 2

Travis Kelce's potential final season with the Kansas City Chiefs didn't start how he would have liked. The Los Angeles Chargers handed Andy Reid's team their first loss in the season opener at Corinthians Arena in Brazil.

The veteran tight end opened up about his mentality on the latest episode of the "New Heights Show," ahead of the Chiefs' rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles to avenge their Super Bowl 59 loss.

"Motivated football team, a motivated football team going in against the team we just got beat by in the Super Bowl, a team that we feel like we didn't play our best, and coming off a week where we didn't feel like we played our best," Kelce said.

"So we got to fix a lot of things, both offensively and defensively, and we got to get this thing f*cking going, man, we got to get this train f*cking running a little bit more."

Kelce believes the Chiefs need to come out with a bit more energy. Since they are playing at Arrowhead Stadium, the crowd will be behind them. However, the 10-time Pro Bowler added that the atmosphere won't matter if the players aren't at their best.

In the Week 1 27-21 loss to the Chargers, Kelce recorded two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. When they face the Eagles on Sunday, the Chiefs would hope to win and avoid a dreaded 0-2 start.

Travis Kelce on causing Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury

Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined the wide receiver after Travis Kelce ran into him during the first drive. The Chiefs' TE shared his feelings about the incident on his podcast.

“I’ll take the most accountability myself," Kelce said. "I literally took one of my players out. That’s one of the most frustrating parts and it’s hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy."

Kelce said he is not sure where Worthy is in terms of health, but he is hoping to get the WR back as fast as possible.

"I know he’s going to take the league by storm when he gets back," Kelce said. "I owe my guy big time, man. X knows it. I felt like s**t. I could barely even f***ing play the rest of that first half, but we geared it up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined at halftime.”

According to Andy Reid, the 2024 first-round pick is "day to day." The franchise might explore the market if Worthy doesn't return soon. Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill has been linked to Kansas City after their 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

