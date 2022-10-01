"We literally hate you Jerry", "This mothef*****r does not live in reality man" - Cowboys fans slam Jerry Jones for latest comments about team's structure

Jerry Jones has built a reputation for being one of the most polarizing owners in the NFL during his long run with the Dallas Cowboys. He has a bold and outspoken personality, which has often led to many around the league feeling either one extreme or the other about him. For the most part, fans either love Jerry Jones or hate him.

During his usual radio appearance on 105.3 The FAN, Jerry Jones spoke about the chain of command within the Cowboys organization. He explained that he believes the Cowboys have somewhat of an advantage over other teams because he serves as the general manager in addition to being the owner. This cuts out one link in the chain that every other team has.

Jones is the only owner in the NFL who has not hired a general manager to help run the team, instead opting to take over the duties himself. He also mentioned that he would sometimes talk to players about situations relating to the team without the head coach knowing about it.

Jerry Jones said:

"I talk to players when a coach might not know that. I talk to other teams when the owner of the other clubs might not know that."

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on why he thinks other team owners and GMs don't talk with the media as much as he does: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on why he thinks other team owners and GMs don't talk with the media as much as he does: https://t.co/QRLmXNoWz0

Jones' comments have outraged many Cowboys fans as they believe what he is doing is destructive to the team. Many fans went on Twitter to criticize the owner for his unconventional approach, including some of these top comments:

Warning: NSFW Language

Arp @IamARP24 @jonmachota @1053thefan You know what this structure doesn't allow for....Winning at a high level for over 20 years @jonmachota @1053thefan You know what this structure doesn't allow for....Winning at a high level for over 20 years

Tyler Baem @TacoBaem @jonmachota



Other team ownership don't ramble on about their team because they are busy trying to get a better team together. @1053thefan Why can't he just admit he loves the publicity?Other team ownership don't ramble on about their team because they are busy trying to get a better team together. @jonmachota @1053thefan Why can't he just admit he loves the publicity?Other team ownership don't ramble on about their team because they are busy trying to get a better team together.

🐊 @amcboys @jonmachota @1053thefan “…that gives us better insight”. Incredible insight use that has left us almost 27 years without a Super Bowl @jonmachota @1053thefan “…that gives us better insight”. Incredible insight use that has left us almost 27 years without a Super Bowl

Vet in a kilt @frozenindrum @jonmachota @1053thefan He says that he talks to players on other teams? About what? This MIGHT rise to the level of tampering, depending on the topic of the conversation... @jonmachota @1053thefan He says that he talks to players on other teams? About what? This MIGHT rise to the level of tampering, depending on the topic of the conversation...

RichMo @GoodieMorales @jonmachota @1053thefan His ego won’t allow him to admit he’s an attention wh*re @jonmachota @1053thefan His ego won’t allow him to admit he’s an attention wh*re

The Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl drought under Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys franchise in 1989 and almost immediately went to work on overhauling the staff and the roster of players. He had a controversial run from the start, firing Cowboys legend Tom Landry and trading away Herschel Walker, one of the best running backs in the NFL.

While the plan was surely extreme, Jones looked like a bit of a genius in the end, building one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. He used the additional draft picks to build a stacked roster. The squad included Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin, and won three Super Bowl rings during the 1990s.

For all of the early success Jones had running the Cowboys, the team has been unable to get back to their glory days of the 1990s. They have been unable to appear in a Super Bowl since 1995, let alone win another ring, creating a drought nearly three decades long. Jones proved early on that he's capable of building a championship team, but it's been a while since his methods have paid off.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far