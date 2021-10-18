'We'll move on' - Patriots HC Bill Belichick is not a happy customer following first career loss to Cowboys 

The New England Patriots aren't the same team that created an NFL dynasty in the 2000 and 2010's. Although Bill Belichick may still be the head coach, the Patriots have a rookie quarterback and a young offense and defense that continues to show promise but has trouble finishing out the games to get the win.

On Sunday afternoon, the one-loss Dallas Cowboys entered Gillette Stadium looking to add another tally to the win column before the bye week. The Cowboys and Patriots game was a hard fought battle and in overtime, Dallas got the win with a touchdown by second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, advancing to 5-1 on the season. The Patriots now fall to 2-4 on the season, one of the worst starts that Bill Belichick has ever had during his tenure as Patriots head coach.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS The Cowboys gained 567 yards vs. the Patriots.That's the most a Bill Belichick defense has EVER allowed in a game — regular season or playoffs. The Cowboys gained 567 yards vs. the Patriots.That's the most a Bill Belichick defense has EVER allowed in a game — regular season or playoffs. https://t.co/ooFCWlY1Ri

Bill Belichick takes first loss to Dallas Cowboys, unhappy with results afterwards

Sunday afternoon's loss to the Dallas Cowboys was New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's first ever to the storied franchise. After the game, Belichick said it was time to just move on.

“It was a tough one to lose tonight. Yeah, it was a good football team. Give Dallas credit. They're a good team. They're well-coached. I know we just came up a little bit short. Thought that we went toe to toe with them for 60 minutes and we just couldn't – they just made a few more plays than we did, so give them credit for that. We'll move on.”

Bill Belichick's defense has never given up 567 yards to an opposing offense, until Sunday, when Dallas did so. Belichick was asked about the Cowboys' offense and how hard it is to defend an offense like that. He said bluntly:

“Yeah, I don't know. They're a good team, and that's what you've got to do. Got to stop them.”

In true Bill Belichick form, he wasn't up for many questions and his answers were short but, definitely not sweet. He continued with the mantra that the Patriots would just 'move on.' Even saying it again when asked about each week's emotions and feelings after the game.

He insisted that the team would learn from their mistakes and move forward. Belichick didn't want to talk about the Patriots losing streak at home.

Belichick did give credit to the Cowboys offense and quarterback Dak Prescott and said that the Patriots defense believed that they had him covered in all aspects but, to no avail.

The New England Patriots will now host the division rival New York Jets at home next Sunday. The Patriots managed a road win over the Jets earlier in the season, but will New England be able to do so at home?

