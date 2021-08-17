How to watch Hard Knocks Episode 2 with the  Dallas Cowboys? Time, TV channel and live stream details

The "Hard Knocks" debut with the Dallas Cowboys last week had NFL fans talking about the episode for days. Fans saw head coach Mike McCarthy give well-thought-out speeches to his team as well as plenty of Jerry Jones content.

While the first episode covered a lot of what's been going on in Dallas, it was the severity of quarterback Dak Prescott's ankle injury that made some viewers squirm. Prescott flaunted the gruesome scars on his ankle and also mentioned that he needed to have two surgeries to repair the damage.

The first episode also showed the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who had a fumble recovery in his first series, tried to persuade defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to allow him to play more. He was unsuccessful, but his quest for snacks throughout practice created some laughs for fans.

When is the second episode of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Dallas Cowboys?

When:

"Hard Knocks" is a one-hour, five-episode series that debuts a new episode every Tuesday evening. This week's episode will release tonight, Tuesday, August 17 at 10:00 pm EST.

TV channel/streaming service:

Viewers can find the Dallas Cowboys featured in "Hard Knocks" on HBO each week. For viewers who miss the episode's release on Tuesday, the episode will air once again on Wednesday evenings.

"Hard Knocks: Dallas Cowboys" is also available for streaming on HBO, HBO on Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO MAX.

The second episode is likely to feature the Cowboys' second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, which was their second loss of the preseason. The episode is also likely to go into more detail about Dak Prescott's current shoulder injury. The episode preview also showcases a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams and a scuffle between the two teams.

On the next #HardKnocks, practice with the Rams gets chippy before the #DallasCowboys’ biggest preseason challenge yet. 😤



Hard Knocks: The #DallasCowboys continues tonight at 9 pm CT/ 10pm ET on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/6iGSHZS7nS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 17, 2021

"Hard Knocks" gives fans an opportunity to catch the behind-the-scenes footage of one of their favorite teams each year during training camp and the preseason schedule.

"Hard Knocks" will conclude on Tuesday, September 7, just two days before the Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 season by traveling to Tampa to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is still unclear whether quarterback Dak Prescott will be ready to start for the Cowboys come Week 1, but hope is currently the name of the game in Dallas.

