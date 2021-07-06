Every team that HBO's 'Hard Knocks' has covered and how they fared that season

With the announcement that the Dallas Cowboys will be this year's "Hard Knocks" team, the hype around "America's Team" is real, but it has also prompted talk about previous participants.

Being featured on "Hard Knocks" more often legitimizes the direction a franchise is heading in, but is there a pattern to how these teams fare after filming the show? Here's a look at every team that has been featured on "Hard Knocks" so far and their trajectory the following season.

NFL franchises on Hard Knocks

2001 - Baltimore Ravens

After starring in "Hard Knocks," the 2001 Baltimore Ravens went 10-6 and made the playoffs. They finished second in their division and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. Elvis Grbac was the Ravens QB that year and threw for 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

2002 - Dallas Cowboys

The 2002 Dallas Cowboys went 5-11 and missed the playoffs after their time on "Hard Knocks." Their quarterback was Chad Hutchinson, who threw for seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

2007 - Kansas City Chiefs

"Hard Knocks" missed a few seasons before returning in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2007 Chiefs went 4-12 and missed the playoffs in some fashion. Damon Huard kitted up at QB for Kansas City, throwing for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

2008 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2008. Tony Romo pulled the strings for the Cowboys, throwing for 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Cowboys finished third in the division in 2008.

2009 - Cincinnati Bengals

The 2009 Bengals went on to win the division at 10-6, eventually losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The quarterback was Carson Palmer, who threw for 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

2010 - New York Jets

The 2010 New York Jets finished second in their division with an 11-5 record after starring on "Hard Knocks." They subsequently lost in the conference championship. The quarterback was Mark Sanchez, who threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

2012 - Miami Dolphins

The 2012 Dolphins followed their stint on "Hard Knocks" with a 7-9 record. The quarterback was Ryan Tannehill, who was in his rookie year when he threw for 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

2013 - Cincinnati Bengals

Only a few years later, the Bengals were back on "Hard Knocks." They went on to win 11 games, finishing the season with a division title. They eventually lost in the Wild Card round. The quarterback was Andy Dalton, who threw for 33 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

2014 - Atlanta Falcons

The 2014 Atlanta Falcons went 6-10, missing the playoffs in the season following their appearance on "Hard Knocks." Matt Ryan was the quarterback and he threw for 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

2015 - Houston Texans

The 2015 Houston Texans went 9-7 and won their division. They made the playoffs that year, eventually losing in the Wild Card round. Brian Hoyer was the quarterback for the Texans, throwing for 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

2016 - Los Angeles Rams

The 2016 Los Angeles Rams went 4-12 after their time on "Hard Knocks." They finished third in their division and played hot potato with Case Keenum and Jared Goff. Goff went 0-7 as a starter in his rookie season.

2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 5-11 and missed the playoffs, finishing fourth in their division. The quarterback was Jameis Winston, who was famous for throwing a large amount of touchdowns but a nearly equal amount of interceptions. However, the following year was markedly different. He threw for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions that season.

2018 - Cleveland Browns

The 2018 Cleveland Browns went 7-8-1, finished third in their division and missed the playoffs. It was Baker Mayfield's rookie season, in which he threw for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

2019 - Oakland Raiders

The 2019 Oakland Raiders went 7-9 and finished third in their division. They missed the playoffs in their final season in Oakland. Derek Carr was the quarterback and threw for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

2020 - Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers

The 2020 Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers were both covered by "Hard Knocks" this year.

The Los Angeles Rams went 10-6 and finish second in their division. Jared Goff was the quarterback and he threw for 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Rams made the playoffs and lost in the divisional round that season.

The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, posted a 7-9 record. They missed the playoffs and finished third in their division. However, Justin Herbert had an explosive rookie season, throwing for 31 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

2021 - Dallas Cowboys

What will the Dallas Cowboys do this season? In the past, teams have run the gamut from the bottom of the league to playoff contenders. However, none of the teams made a Super Bowl. Will the Cowboys break the trend? Or will Dak Prescott and co need some time to get back into rhythm?

