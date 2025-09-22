San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The news was posted on X by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, and fans shared their opinions.
"Rough September for Trump supporters," one fan wrote.
"At least he’s free to spend some more time at Trump rallies," a fan commented.
"Bro's been injured since he got paid," another fan wrote:
Here are more fan reactions.
"So he's got plenty of time now to work on his maga sermons.." one fan said.
"Worst case scenario for the Niners. Boss was playing extremely well," a fan commented.
"Damn the 49ers can’t escape the injury curse," another fan commented.
"Rest easy, we'll see you in Valhalla," a fan tweeted.
While rushing the quarterback, Bosa got double-teamed and fell awkwardly. His right knee got bent badly. He walked off slowly, went to the medical tent, tried stretching, gave a thumbs-down and headed to the locker room.
Tests showed a clean ACL tear. He’ll need surgery and will have to go through rehabilitation. This is a huge blow to the 49ers’ defense as Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s top pass rushers.
He suffered an oblique injury versus the Seahawks in Week 11 of last season. Bosa missed the next two games, against the Packers and the Bills. Despite the setback, Bosa still earned a Pro Bowl spot for the fifth time in his career.
Bosa signed his current contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 6, 2023. It’s a five-year deal worth $170 million, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history. The deal kicked in during the 2023 season and runs through 2028.
Quick look at San Fracisco 49ers injury report for Week 3 in wake of Nick Bosa's ACL tear following clash vs. Cardinals
In the Week 3 clash between the San Francisco and Arizona, Spencer Burford and Jordan Watkins were out due to knee and calf injuries.
Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy and Connor Colby were questionable, as they have been dealing with shoulder, toe and groin issues.
Meanwhile, Yetur Gross-Matos had a knee problem and missed practice last week. Kyle Juszczyk and Siran Neal had concussions but seem ready to go for Sunday's matchup. Jordan James is expected to be available in Week 4 despite a finger injury, as well as Trent Williams, who had a light week due to his knee.
The 49ers have started the 2025 season strong and remain undefeated in three games. They beat the Seahawks 17-13, the Saints 26-21 and the Cardinals 16-15.
