The Los Angeles Rams aren’t just looking for talent; they’re hunting for players with a specific mentality. Los Angeles coach Sean McVay made that clear when he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and laid out exactly what kind of players he wants.

“We need dawgs," McVay said. "We want guys that are wired the right way. I think the biggest thing is, ‘How do you manage some of these intangibles?’ By learning about them from the background.

“Are you wired the right way to be resilient, to have tangible examples and be able to bounce back, use setbacks as setup for comebacks? And I think we’ve seen that in the last couple of years with some of these guys that we drafted.”

McVay’s all about mentality, not just measurables.

It’s a philosophy that’s driven the Rams’ recent draft strategy, and it’s paying off. Just look at their recent picks. Young stars like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams weren’t five-star blue-chip recruits, but they fit McVay’s mold: tough, relentless and wired to win.

Beyond setting the tone for roster-building, Sean McVay’s got another reason to be sleeping better these days, folks: Matthew Stafford is staying put.

After whispers of a potential split, the Rams and Stafford found common ground on a revised contract, keeping him locked in as their QB1 for at least two more years.

McVay didn’t hide his relief.

"Couldn't be more grateful,” he said. “Really excited about it.”

And it’s not just Stafford. The Rams also re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson, a key piece in keeping Stafford upright and the offense humming. With stability at QB and a clear vision for the kind of players they want, McVay and the Rams are gearing up for another playoff push.

The message is loud and clear: L.A. isn’t just building a team; they’re assembling a pack of "dawgs."

Sean McVay keeps Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein in L.A. for 2025

The Rams aren’t done with their veteran anchors just yet. Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein – two of the longest-tenured players on the squad – are officially staying in L.A. for at least one more season.

Sean McVay put the speculation to rest, confirming Monday that both players will be back in 2025. He didn’t just announce their return; he made it clear how much they mean to this offense, calling the unit “different” when they’re on the field.

And he’s got a point.

Havenstein, a rock at right tackle, missed five games last season (excluding Week 18), and the Rams' O-line just wasn’t the same without him. When healthy, he was a force.

Higbee, coming off knee and shoulder surgeries, wasted no time making an impact, scoring a touchdown in his first game back against the New York Jets. He finished the season with three total TDs (two in the regular season, one in the playoffs) and caught 12 passes across two postseason matchups.

Bottom line: These guys still got it. The Rams know it, Sean McVay knows it and they’re locking in for another run.

