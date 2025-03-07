“We need Myles Garrett” - Dion Dawkins makes feelings clear on Bills’ needs for Super Bowl aspirations

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins made a straight-up pitch for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett during his Friday visit to NFL Network's show.

Buffalo has had the second-most wins and second-most playoff victories in the NFL since 2020. Despite this, they've lost two AFC Championship Games and four playoff games to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dawkins didn't hold back when talking about what Buffalo must do:

"I think we need Myles Garrett, you know… I'm an advocate for him, but, like, and not to say anything is wrong with our unit there, but it's just like, maybe you might need an extra diamond in the wedding ring. Like, who knows? You might need an extra diamond," said Dawkins (0:54).

The Bills' defense ranking tied for 18th in the league with only 39 sacks. On the other hand, Garrett is the lone player in the league to have at least 10 sacks in seven consecutive seasons.

Dawkins is ready to go all the way to get Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is reportedly a target for the Buffalo Bills. (Credits: IMAGN)

Dawkins provided a solution to the financial strain of bringing Garrett in. He voluntarily said he would renegotiate his $60 million deal to help make way.

"[The front office] has to move that chess board around and re-paint those pictures," Dawkins said on Good Morning Football. "In a sense of restructuring and figuring out how we can figure out where we can have a little more confetti to pay... I'm willing for them to go in my book and play with things. I want to win."

The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia floated a trade offering DE A.J. Epenesa, a 2025 first-rounder, a 2026 first-rounder, and a 2027 fourth-rounder. The Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey proposed exchanging the 30th and 62nd choices of 2025 and a 2026 first-rounder.

Myles Garrett, 29, is a four-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. He was the Defensive Player of the Year for 2023 and the youngest player in NFL history with 100 career sacks as of 2024.

On Thursday, ESPN's Dan Graziano said he anticipates the Bills being "aggressive" in seeking Garrett. On Monday, Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline said Buffalo will "put in a bid" for the defensive sensation.

If he is acquired, Myles Garrett's 2025 salary will be manageable. His salary is $1.255 million with an $18.5 million roster bonus that might be prorated, bringing his cap hit down to below $5 million.

All trades will be finalized after the new league year starts on Wednesday (Mar. 12).

